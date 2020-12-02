Former CR coach Schonewolf passes away

CAMDEN — Mike Schonewolf, a member of Delaware’s 1979 national championship team who went on to coach Caesar Rodney High to the Division I football state title in 2008, died suddenly in Florida on Tuesday night.



Schonewolf’s wife, Kristina, posted the news on social media today.

Last night a little after 11 p.m., my husband of 25 years met Jesus face to face,” Mrs. Schonewolf. “It’s unsure what happened … it could have been a heart attack or a pulmonary embolism. What’s important to know is that Jesus was in his heart and in his life, and now there is nothing between him and his Savior!”



He was 63 years old.

The news was met with shock and sadness in the CR community with people quickly posting tributes to Schonewolf online.



Schonewolf retired from CR in 2015 and moved to Florida. He also served as the school’s athletic director.

Capping off aa 35-year coaching career, Schonewolf was the Riders’ eight coach for eight seasons, finishing with a record of 49-37 and leading CR to six DIAA state tournament appearances.

In 2008, the Riders finished 11-1, avenging their only loss of the season with a 26-13 win over Sussex Central in the Division I state championship game. future NFL standout Duron Harmon was a member of that squad.

When he retired in 2015, Schonewolf said that Caesar Rodney was a special place for him.

“My time at Caesar Rodney was very blessed,” said Schonewolf, whose four children all graduated from CR. “I was fortunate to be able to work with quality individuals who are good people and also good coaches. I’m thankful for (former coach) John Coveleski for providing an opportunity, for (former administrator) Dave Robinson for bringing me in and then to (superintendent) Kevin Fitzgerald for extending it to the AD job and then the football job.

“I’ve had that up and down experience between high schools and colleges in different states. Caesar Rodney has been a great place for me.”