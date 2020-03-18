Former Rider Harmon traded by Patriots to Lions

After seven seasons, Duron Harmon’s time with the New England Patriots has come to a close.

Harmon, a 2009 Caesar Rodney High graduate, was traded by the Patriots to the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old defensive back had spent his entire NFL career with New England after being drafted in the third round in 2013 out of Rutgers. He played in 118 games for the Patriots across the regular season and postseason.

Both teams announced the deal on Wednesday, but did not announce additional terms. The trade is pending a physical.

Harmon won three Super Bowls with New England, including Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams where he had a key pass-breakup in the end zone late in the game.

The trade reunites Harmon with Detroit coach Matt Patricia.

Patricia was the defensive coordinator in New England from 2012-2017. The Lions also acquired a few of Harmon’s former New England teammates this week according to multiple reports in linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive lineman Trey Flowers who also played under Patricia. Another former Patriot, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, is reportedly expected to sign with the Lions.

Harmon started 29 regular season games in his Patriot career. He recorded a total of 171 tackles and 17 interceptions throughout his Patriot career while recovering three fumbles.

He also appeared in 17 playoff contests, starting six of them. Harmon intercepted four passes during the postseason and registered 15 tackles.

One of the most famous plays of Harmon’s career in New England came in January of 2015 when he had the game-sealing interception in the AFC Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens, picking off Joe Flacco.

Harmon made eight starts last season which was a career-high. He ended the year with 22 tackles and two interceptions. He has not missed a game since his rookie season.

New England is projected to save $4.5 million in cap room after trading Harmon.