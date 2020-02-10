Four Henlopen teams in baseball pre-season Top 10

Four Henlopen Conference teams are ranked in the Top 10 while Dover High’s Dom Velazquez was a first-team selection at two positions as the Delaware Interscholastic Baseball Coaches Association released its preseason Top 20 and All-State teams on Monday.
The selections were made by voting of DIBCA’s members.
Coming off a 16-4 season, the Senators were voted fourth in the poll for the 2020 season. Cape Henlopen (16-6) is sixth, Milfrd (16-3) is seventh while Sussex Tech (15-5) is ninth.
Appoquinimink, which went 22-0 and won the DIAA state title a year ago, is picked to finish first again.
Velazquez, a senior, was named to the first team at both pitcher and third base on the preseason All-State team. Other Henlopen Conference players named to the first team were Sussex Tech junior Jason Shockley at catcher, Lake Forest junior Gabe Martin at second base and Dover senior Nate Turner in the outfield.
Preaseason Top 20
The top 20 high school baseball teams in the preseason according to DIBCA, with 2019 record:
1-Appoquinimink 22-0
2-Caravel 17-5
3-Salesianum 18-3
4-Dover 16-4
5-Newark Charter 16-3
6-St. Mark’s 13-7
7-Cape Henlopen 16-6
8-Milford 16-3
9-Sussex Tech 15-5
10-DMA 15-6
11-Concord 16-4
12-Wilm. Friends 17-3
13-Caesar Rodney 10-9
14-William Penn 14-6
15-St. Georges 11-9
16-Conrad 10-9
17-Delmarva Christian 17-3
18-Tower Hill 10-9
19-Wilm. Charter 10-9
20-Delmar 13-7
20-Sussex Central 7-11
20-Red Lion Christian 12-7
Preseason All-State team
Pitchers
First team
Dominic Velazquez 12 Dover
Trey Matthews 12 Newark Charter
Second team
Wyatt Nelson 12 Wilm. Friends
Mason Keene 12 Appoquinimink
Honorable mention
Luke Johnson 12 Cape Henlopen
Chad Reichold 12 Milford
Jack Valentine 12 Sanford
Brett Callahan 12 Newark Charter
Catchers
First team
Eddie Micheletti 12 Wilm. Friends
Jason Shockley 11 Sussex Tech
Second team
Mark Cruser 12 Concord
Honorable mention
Mason Morris 10 Milford
Zach Pritchard 12 Wm. Penn
First Base
First team
Adam Toomer 12 Concord
Second base
Gabe Rincon 12 Delmar
Honorable mention
Jakob Hoffman 12 Caravel .
Wyatt Nelson 12 Wilm. Friends
Jack Nielson 12 Archmere
Second Base
First team
Gabe Martin 11 Lake Forest
Second team
Will Davis 12 Wilm. Friends
Honorable mention
Dylan Grygo 12 William Penn
Shawn Edevane 12 Wilm. Friends
Dante Claudio 11 Glasgow
David Previoso 12 Caravel
Third Base
First team
Dominic Velazquez 12 Dover
Second team
Max Awtry 12 Conrad
Joey Rinarelli 12 St. Georges
Honorable mention
Adam Schiff 10 Lake Forest
Aydin Zimmerman 10 Milford
Shortstop
First team
Lorenzo Carrier 11 Appoquinimink
Second team
Luke Johnson 12 Cape Henlopen
Shawn Haut 12 Hodgson
Honorable mention
Brett Lesher 12 Newark Charter
Derek Pusey 12 Red Lion Christian
Outfielders
First team
Brett Callahan 12 Newark Charter
Mason Keene 12 Appoquinimink
Nathan Turner 12 Dover
Second team
Dylan Craig 12 Wilm. Charter
Mike Gilbert 12 Tower Hill
Javon Toppin 12 Sussex Central
Alec Rodriquez 11 Dover
Honorable mention
Mitch Jolikko 12 Middletown
Jack Taylor 12 Wilm. Friends
Dylan Pasta 11 Delmar
Designated hitter
First team
Cole Reynolds 12 Caravel
Second team
Joey Jourdan 12 St. Georges
Honorable mention
Chad Reichold 12 Milford
Matt Querey 12 Salesianum
Abe Burr 10 Mt. Pleasant
Utility
First team
Kevin Keister 12 Caravel
Second team
Noah Finocchiaro 12 St. Georges
Alex Zhu 12 Wilm. Charter
Honorable mention
Dalton Perdue 12 Laurel
Peter Erskine 11 Wilm. Friends
Luke Gabrysh 11 Concord