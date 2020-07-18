From the sports editor: Are you ready for some spring football?

Delaware safety Kedrick Whitehead, from Middletown High, said it would be strange playing a football season in the spring. Delaware sports information/Mark Campbell

“The Autumn Wind is a pirate

Blustering in from sea,

With a rollicking song, he sweeps along,

Swaggering boisterously”

For those of us old enough, the words of that poem instantly conjure up John Facenda’s booming voice over slow-motion NFL Films’ highlights.

They make us think of November football games, played on crisp fall Saturdays under a bright blue sky with splashes of red and orange leaves still hanging on the trees. Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

But college football played on a warm May Saturday with Memorial Day and the start of summer just a few weeks away?

It just doesn’t sound like college football.

But it might be what college football looks like this school year.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to chew away at the coming fall football season, conferences are now talking very seriously about playing football in the spring.

That group includes Delaware State and Delaware, both of whose conferences canceled fall football this week.

Middletown High grad Kedrick Whitehead, a junior safety for the Blue Hens, admits the idea of playing games in the spring seems strange.

“It’s kind of a little bit backwards,” he said. “It’s almost like (preseason) camp’s going to be cold and the championship is going to be hot. But I’m excited to see what everything pans out to look like.

“Regardless, I’m just happy to be able to have another opportunity.”

Indeed, it’s not like the players are complaining about playing in the spring. They’d be happy to suit up again just about any time.

“It would definitely feel weird,” said Smyrna High grad Nolan Henderson, the UD quarterback. “But, at this point, I can speak for the whole team, we just want to get back on the field. We don’t care whether it’s winter and negative-10 degrees.

“We really don’t care. We just want to get back on the field and play. All the other factors that we can’t control really don’t matter to us.”

So what would a spring college football season look like? Who knows, it’s never been done before.

Do you start in February and cross your fingers that there’s no snow? Do you start later and finish potentially in the summer heat?

Or think about fans starting their day outside at a football game and then heading inside watch a big, late-season basketball showdown.

Of course, if football is played in the spring, it will impact football in the fall of 2021. Honestly, though, that seems way too far away to worry about right now.

It seems pretty clear now that, if the pandemic permits, at least some colleges are going to be playing football this spring.

Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak said the CAA is going to start trying to figure out how to play a spring schedule. Delaware sports information/Mark Campbell

Asked on Friday when the CAA might start looking at a spring football season, Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak answered, “I think we’re prepared to start that (discussion) next week.”

“I can assure you, we will be relentless in our efforts to identify a competitive season — ideally in the spring,” Rawak said earlier. “Please recognize that this is a decision we just made (to cancel the fall season) so we have not gotten to that. But we’re going to pivot here and work towards, ‘What does that look like?’

“The opportunity for our coaches to coach and our players to play in front of our fans and our community is incredibly important to me.”

Gone but not forgotten

The Henlopen Conference recently lost a pair of former state championship coaches in Cape Henlopen High’s Jim Alderman and Dover’s Larry Ginsburg.

The 77-year-old Alderman, who was living in Florida when he succumbed to pancreatic cancer, led the Vikings to their only football state crown in 1979. He was named the state’s Coach of the Year after Cape downed Caesar Rodney, 37-6, for the Division I state crown.

A serious environmentalist, Alderman was also a Hall of Fame player at Coatesville (Pa.) High who was a member of North Carolina’s first ACC championship team in 1963.

Like Alderman, Ginsburg led the Senators to their only baseball state championship. Dover dumped Conrad, 7-1, for the 1972 title.

But Ginsburg, who died of a blood disorder at the age of 84, is probably best remembered as the Senators’ football coach. In his 10 years as head coach, Dover went 73-25-1 with a pair of undefeated seasons.

Ginsburg went on to similar success as the football coach at both Woodbury and Eastern in New Jersey. All told, his career record was an impressive 212-101-8. His last three Eastern squads went 31-1 while winning their final 23 games.

Ginsburg was also known for helping start a foundation to aid one of his former Eastern players, Adam Taliaferro, who was seriously injured in a game while playing for Penn State.

Odds & ends

• Delaware State football coach Rod Milstead discussed the Redskins’ mascot change this week. He said young players usually aren’t thinking about social issues when they first join a team.

“When you get drafted and they say, ‘Hey, you’re going to the Redskins,’ you don’t give a darn what the name was,” said Milstead. “Your biggest concern was you made it to the NFL.”

• Smyrna High grad Sal Wormley, who is starting his second season as an offensive lineman at Penn State, was an offensive Scout Team Player of the Year last fall for the Nittany Lions.

• Middletown High standout quarterback Braden Davis has been ranked as the No. 32 Class of 2022 recruit in the country by ESPN.

• The state of Virginia is considering three different high school sports scenarios for the school. They include simply not playing some fall sports at all; flipping the fall and spring seasons; or playing the winter, fall and spring season all after December but cutting schedules by 60 percent.

• Pennsylvania, on the other hand, isn’t planning on making any changes to its fall schedule right now.

“We’re not following Maryland. We certainly are not following New Jersey,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi was quoted on triblive.com. “Those state associations are doing what their membership schools want. That’s what they want. Our folks don’t want that.”