From the sports editor: Dover’s Allen is in rare territory

Elijah Allen and his Dover High boys’ basketball teammates are having themselves a pretty good winter.

Allen has put up some big-time scoring numbers and the Senators are 13-1.

After the senior guard put up 44 points in Dover’s comeback win over Cardinal O’Hara last Saturday, you had to wonder what the single-game scoring record is for a proud program like the Senators’.

With all the coaching staffs that have come and gone, with varying amounts of record keeping, it’s difficult to say with 100-percent accuracy what any individual record is.

So with that in mind, it seems like Allen may have tied Dover’s school mark with his 44-point game.

According to noted Delaware hoop historian, Chuck Durante, Senator great Ukee Washington also scored 44 in an 83-52 win over Laurel on Jan. 16, 1976. The now-veteran Philadelphia newscaster was 20-of-22 from the floor and 4-for-4 from the foul line in the game.

Since Allen hit six three-pointers in his big game, he did have fewer field goals than Washington.

Allen might still catch Washington yet, however. Washington’s school career scoring record is believed to be in the 1,300s and Allen is in that neighborhood already.

Allen is averaging 25 points per game with six regular-season contests remaining.

If you’re wondering what the state single-game scoring record is, well, that’s probably out of everybody’s reach. According to Durante, Archmere’s Bill Burns somehow put up an astounding 81 points against Church Farm School in 1956.

In the end, of course, the best thing about Allen’s scoring is that it’s helping his team win games. Dover coach Stephen Wilson wouldn’t mind if it helped a few more college recruiters notice Allen, too.

“The things he’s doing right now, he’s going in uncharted territory,” said Wilson. “But, again, he’s doing what he has to do for the team to win.”

It takes two — or at least one

There was nothing funny about the altercation that disrupted the boys’ basketball game between Cape Henlopen and Sussex Tech High on Thursday night.

But the situation did raise some interesting questions.

When the game ended, the Ravens had only two players on the court while the Vikings had just one.

After the mass ejections, when both squads had only three players apiece, national federation rules stipulate that the contest needed to continue as long as there were no safety issues.

DIAA consultant Kevin Charles explained that the referees could have stopped the game when Cape was down to only one player. But they also had the option of letting the contest play out if they thought the one-player team still had a chance to win.

Considering the Vikings trailed by only a point in the closing seconds, you can’t blame the officials for letting the game finish.

Probably the most-asked question afterwards, though, was how does a one-player team inbound the ball?

The answer is that it’s all but impossible.

The ball would still have to touch a player on the court besides the player inbounding it — in this case, one of the two remaining Ravens — to be in play.

According to the Cape Gazette’s Dave Frederick, who was on the scene, Cape senior Collin Mallet did throw the ball the length of the court on the final inbounds. And the ball did hit off the backboard.

But one of Sussex Tech’s players still would have had to touch the ball before Mallet could have tried to gain possession and get off a shot.

“I called our basketball rules interpretor and had a lengthy discussion with him about this,” said Charles. “Even for the official, it’s an interesting discussion. These are things that don’t happen very often. You really have to give them thought to how things would play out.”

The state’s best

The Delaware Sportswriters & Broadcasters Association has announced two of its award winners ahead of the group’s 71st annual luncheon.

DIAA baseball state champion Appoquinimink High was named Delaware’s Team of the Year for 2019. Led by first-year coach Mike Torres, the Jaguars went 22-0, becoming only the third unbeaten baseball state champion and the first since 1999.

Appo also allowed just 24 runs all season, with 10 shutouts and six other contests where they gave up just one run.

Also, Salesianum’s longtime swimming coach, Chip Hannig, was voted the winner of the Tubby Raymond Coach of thee Year award. Hannig has led the Sals to 17 state championships since 2001. Sallies won the ‘19 crown by 124 points over the second-place team.

This year’s DSBA lunch will be held on Feb. 17 at noon at the Sheraton Wilmington South Hotel in New Castle. Tickets are available at delasports.org.

Odds & ends

• The state Department of Education is believed to be close to hiring a new executive director for the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association. The DIAA has been without an executive director since Gary Cimaglia stepped down unexpectedly in October after a couple months on the job.

• The Caesar Rodney High boys’ and girls’ swim teams swept Sussex Academy on Friday to capture the Henlopen Conference’s regular-season titles. The four teams were all 8-0 in conference meets going into the showdown.

The CR boys won 94-76 but the Riders’ girls edged the Seahawks only 87-83 after winning the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay in 3:52.79. Sussex Academy hosts the Henlopen championship meet on Feb. 8.

• It’s sounding like Division I FCS Central Connecticut State might end up being the college destination for Dover High’s star running back, Vonnie Peace.

• Darrell Gravatt, who recently retired after 24 seasons as Caesar Rodney High’s boys’ soccer coach, led the Riders to 16 Henlopen Northern Division titles and 10 conference championships.

• Dover International Speedway at the Daytona 500 Watch Party is Feb. 16 at its casino’s Fire & Ice lounge. Doors open at 1 p.m. for the free event with the race starting at approximately 2:30 p.m.

• Trying to play pro basketball after college is tough for any Division III player — even a 2,000-point scorer like Wesley College’s Brian Cameron. But the 6-foot-3 senior guard hopes to find a place to keep playing overseas.

“That is something I want to do,” he said. “As long as there’s the right path.”

