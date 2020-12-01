General Tire to sponsor NASCAR race this spring

DOVER — General Tire will be the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series East race on May 14 at Dover International Speedway, the opening race of the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

For the third consecutive year, the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race will take the green flag on the high-banked, one-mile concrete oval at Dover.

The May 14-16 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at the Monster Mile also includes a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 15 and the “Drydene 400” NASC

AR Cup Series race on May 16. The “Drydene 400” will be the 103rd NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events. For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events and activities, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com.