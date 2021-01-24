Guy, Johnson shine for Hornets at Liberty Elite meet

Delaware State freshman Nathanael Guy (Dover) took first place in the 800-meter run, while senior Tre Johnson (Smyrna) was tops among collegiate competitors in the triple jump at the season-opening Liberty Elite Invitational indoor meet.

Guy, the state indoor 800-meter champion as a senior at Dover, made his first collegiate 800 race a memorable one. He topped the field with a time of 1:56.91, more than a second ahead of second-place finisher Mason Bhatia, a senior from UNC Charlotte (1:57.98). His 800 time is also No. 1 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference so far this season.

Guy also ran the third leg on Delaware State’s second-place 1,600-meter relay team, joining Julian Brown, Thomas Kalieta and Malachi Little to post a time of 3:19.67, just behind first-place Charlotte (3:19.25).

Johnson had the best performance among collegians in the triple jump with a top leap of 14.71 meters (48-03.25).

DSU freshman Kyra Lyles took second place in the women’s 400-meter dash (58.24) at the Liberty meet.

Basketball

WOMEN, North Carolina A&T 86, Delaware State 59: Daije Harris netted a career-high 21 points in the home loss for the Hornets (2-7).

After leading a couple times in the first half, DelState trailed 35-29 at halftime. The Aggies then broke the game open in the second half, out-scoring the Hornets 27-12 in the fourth quarter and leading by as many as 33.

DSU shot just 18-of-63 (28.6 percent) from the field including 4-of-20 from three-point range.

MEN, Morgan State 99, Delaware State 83: The Hornets fell behind by 24 at halftime before falling to 0-10 on the season.

Myles Carter netted 21 points for DelState with John Stansbury (13), Dominik Fragala (12) and Caesar Rodney High grad Shaft Clark (11). A freshman, Clark hit 4-of-5 shots from the floor, including a pair of three-pointers.

De’Torrion Ware tallied 36 points for Morgan State, sinking 6-of-11 three-pointers.