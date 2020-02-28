Handful of upset after first day of state wrestling tourney

LEWES — The usual suspects advanced to the second day of the DIAA individual state championship wrestling meet.

But there were a few wrestlers who out-performed their seed to reach the semifinals.

Twenty-seven Henlopen Conference wrestlers are still alive after the first day of action, hosted at Cape Henlopen High on Friday night. All 14 No. 1 seeds advanced to the semifinals.

One seventh seed and five six seeds provided quarterfinal upsets on Friday.

Dover’s Qualeak Bumbrey highlighted the downstate contingent as he wrestled from his No. 6 seed to knock off third-seed Darius Hale of Hodgson in the quarterfinals with a 7-2 decision at 220 pounds. Bumbrey is the only Dover wrestler still in the tournament.

Cape Henlopen’s Carson Kammerer also advanced to the semifinals as a No. 6 seed thanks to a sudden-victory in overtime over Milford’s Tim O’Hara in the 138-pound quarterfinals.

The No. 7 seed at 126 pounds, Caravel’s Ethan Gray, is the highest seed remaining. He won his quarterfinal bout over No. 2 seed Mason Ankrom of Sussex Central with a pin in 42 seconds.

Other six seeds still in the tournament include Matt Meadows of St. Georges at 113, Ky Jacobs of Tower Hill at 145 and Andre Green of St. Elizabeth at 285.

Each weight class has at least one Henlopen Conference wrestler still alive. The only weight class to have four downstaters in the semifinals is 220 pounds where top seed Hugo Harp of Smyrna will face No. 4 Hiram Lasher (Sussex Central) and Dover’s Bumbrey meets second seed Kris Thompson (Lake Forest).

Smyrna sent the most wrestlers to the semifinals with six. The Eagles are led by top seeds Gabe Giampietro (106), Amir Pierce (132) Joey Natarcola (145), J.T. Davis (182) and Harp (220). Jamar Wells is still alive as the second seed at 120.

Milford followed with five wrestlers reaching the semifinals. The Buccaneers have No. 1 seeds Jack Thode (120), Trenton Grant (126) and Anthony Diaz (285) still left along with Corey Messick (113) and Gaij Copes (170).

Hosts Cape Henlopen has four wrestlers still in the field with Luke Bender (132), Kammerer (138), Finbar Rishko (152) and Andre Currie (170).

Caesar Rodney and Sussex Central each sent three wrestlers to the semifinals. The Riders were led by 152-pound top seed Jackson Dean plus Pat Wisniewski (138) and Kevin Hudson (285), who are both second seeds.

Cole Jester (138), Jevon Saffold (145) and Lasher (220) will represent Sussex Central in the semifinals.

Lake Forest has two wrestlers — Tyler Ratledge (106) and Thompson (220) still alive. Polytech was paced by Kenel Jean Pierre who advanced to the 152-pound semifinals.

Laurel and Woodbridge each had a fifth seed knock off a four seed for their semifinal berth. Tashaun Ford-Jackson will represent Woodbridge in the 195-pound semifinals while Laurel has Jacob Davis in the 182-pound semifinals.