Henlopen reshuffles this weekend’s football schedule

Friday’s Dover-Sussex Tech High football has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns while Woodbridge is now expected to return a little ahead of schedule.



Sussex Tech had previously canceled last week’s game with Polytech after announcing there were three positive virus test results at the school. Friday’s contest was slated to be played in Georgetown.



Woodbridge didn’t play its first two football contests and was initially slated to miss a third game this weekend. But the Blue Raiders will now play at Lake Forest on Monday at 5 p.m.



The rescheduled date for the contest will now permit Woodbridge to play five regular-season games this fall — the minimum number allowed to be eligible for the DIAA state tournament.



The game at Lake Forest will be the Raiders’ season opener. Woodbridge has already missed games with Delmar and Milford.