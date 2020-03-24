Roundup: Hens’ Darling earns national hoops honors

Delaware junior basketball player Nate Darling earned another award on Monday as he was selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 10 first team.

Darling becomes the eighth Blue Hen to earn NABC all-district honors and just the sixth to earn first-team accolades. He joins a group that includes Spencer Dunkley (1992-93), Mike Pegues (1998-99), Marc Egerson (2008-09), Devon Saddler (2012-13, 2013-14) and Davon Usher (2013-14).

Darling was joined on the first team by Nathan Knight of William & Mary, Desure Buie of Hofstra, Jordan Roland of Northeastern, and Grant Riller of Charleston. Those five players also comprised the All-CAA first team announced earlier this month.

Darling averaged 21.0 points per game this season, which ranked third in the CAA, 18th in Division I and sixth in a UD single season. He scored 672 points this year, third most in a UD single season and seven shy of the school record of 679 held by Usher.

Darling, who also was named to the USBWA All-District team earlier in March, set a Blue Hen record by hitting 107 three-pointers this season, sixth most in the nation. His 3.34 three-pointers per game ranked eighth in the country and his 39.9 three-point percentage ranked 28th.

Darling reached the 20-point mark 17 times, and became the second Blue Hen to post four games of at least 34 points in a season. He led Delaware in scoring in 23 of the 32 games in which he appeared, and scored a career-high 37 points during the win over UTSA on Nov. 10.

College field hockey

UD has four players honored: The Delaware field hockey team had a program-record four players honored as Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division I Scholars of Distinction.

Sophie Giezeman and Grace Hoepfner earned the accolades for the first time in their careers while Emily Kresho and Grace Miller were recognized for the second time.

The Division I Scholars of Distinction program acknowledges student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.9 or higher through the first semester or the 2019-20 academic year.

Delaware previously had two student-athletes honored in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Earlier this month the NFHCA named 15 Blue Hens to the Academic Squad while Delaware was honored for the ninth straight season under coach Rolf Van de Kerkhof and his staff as a National Academic Team.