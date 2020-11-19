Hens’ Darling signed by Hornets

NEWARK — Former Delaware basketball Nate Darling has apparently moved a step closer to living his NBA dream.



According to multiple reports, Darling has signed a two-way contract with the Charlotte Hornets after going undrafted in the NBA Draft on Wednesday.



The 6-foot-5 high-scoring guard decided not to return for his senior season with the Blue Hens in order to play professionally.



A 22-year-old native of Nova Scotia, Darling spent two seasons with Delaware. In his one season of eligibility he was named first team All-CAA, NABC All-District 10, and USBWA All-District II.



Darling averaged 21.0 points per game, which ranked third in the CAA, 18th in Division I and sixth in a UD single season. He scored 672 points last year, third most in a UD single season and seven shy of the school record.



He also set a Blue Hen record by hitting 107 three-pointers on the season, sixth most in the nation.



Darling scored at least 20 points during 17 games a year ago, including a career-high 37 points during a win over UTSA which earned him Sunshine Slam MVP honors. He was one of just five players in Division I to score at least 34 points four times during the campaign.