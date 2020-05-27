Hens ranked No. 15 in preseason grid poll

NEWARK – Behind 16 returning starters from a year ago, Delaware has been ranked No. 15 in the HERO Sports Preseason FCS Top 25 poll.

With seven starters returning on offense and nine on the defensive side of the ball, Delaware will look to return to the FCS postseason and challenge for a conference title in the Colonial Athletic Association in the fourth season under head coach Danny Rocco.

The ranking marks the third straight season that the Blue Hens have found themselves in the Top-25 poll.

Redshirt junior QB Nolan Henderson (Smsyrna) will handle the reigns of the offensive, along with a powerful 1-2 backfield combo of Freshman All-American Will Knight (Smyrna) and redshirt senior DeJoun Lee. Five of the six pass catchers will also be returning as the Hens continue to evolve in the second year of offensive coordinator Jared Ambrose’s system.



Defensively, All-CAA honoree Kedrick Whitehead (Middletown) leads a young, talented and more experienced defense from a year ago, alongside the return of LB Colby Reeder, who missed all of last year due to injury. Manny Rojas returns after a year at Lafayette as the program’s new defensive coordinator.