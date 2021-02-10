Hens to face Rutgers, Utah school in fall football season

NEWARK — A date with Big 10 foe Rutgers as well as a home game against a team from Utah highlight Delaware’s fall 2021 football schedule that was announced today.



The Blue Hens are slated to play 11 games, including six at home. With the unique spring season, Delaware is scheduled to play 18 games this calendar year.



The season will open with a Colonial Athletic Association road test at Maine on Sept. 4 before the home opener against Saint Francis on Sept. 11.



Homecoming is slated for Oct. 23 when the Blue Hens host James Madison and Parents & Families Weekend is Oct. 2 against Albany.



Additional non-conference opponents include a trip to Rutgers on Sept. 18 and an Oct. 30 meeting with Dixie State in Newark. It will be the first meeting between Delaware and Dixie State, which is located in Newark.



The regular season concludes with the annual Battle of the Blue as Villanova makes the trip to the First State on Nov. 20.



Delaware Football 2021 Fall Schedule

SEPTEMBER

6-At Maine.

11-ST. FRANCIS

18-At Rutgers

OCTOBER

2-ALBANY

9-At Rhode Island

16-At Stony Brook

23-JAMES MADISON (HC)

30-DIXIE STATE

NOVEMBER

6-WILLIAM & MARY

13-At Richmond

20-VILLANOVA