Hens to play in Conn. hoop event

NEWARK — The University of Delaware men’s basketball team is headed for a bubble in Connecticut.



The Blue Hens will take part in an early-season tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena bubble event in Uncasville, Conn, next month.



Delaware is in a pod with Massachusetts and Sienna that will be held Nov. 25 through Dec. 2. Time and dates of the games are TBD.

The Mohegan Sun is hosting at least nine pods of college basketball games as part of the event. Over 30 teams are slated to take part in the modified bubble – nicknamed ‘Bubbleville’ – which is being held in conjunction with the Basketball Hall of Fame.



Those are the first non-conference games announced for the Hens. The Colonial Athletic Association is playing its conference schedule on weekends starting in January.



Teams will play the same opponent at the same site on back-to-back days to help try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.