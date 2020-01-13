High School Athlete of the Week Jan 10 – 12 Voting

The Delaware State News is featuring a high school Athlete of the Week each week during the 2019-2020 school year.

The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Friday.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com