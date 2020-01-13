High School Athlete of the Week Jan 10 – 12 Voting

The Delaware State News is featuring a high school Athlete of the Week each week during the 2019-2020 school year.

The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Friday.

