High school winter sports season will start next week

DOVER — The high school winter sports season will apparently be allowed to get underway next week.



State health official Jamie Mack told the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association board today the DPH is currently finalizing a plan outlining the resumption of competition.



Mack said that the plan is expected to be released on Friday but that the current draft will allow competition in basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track & field.



For at least the next few weeks, spectators would be limited to one family member per coach and athlete.



On Tuesday, Gov. John Carney said he was not ready yet to lift the competition ban because of the issues involved with the increased chance of spreading COVID-19 indoors.



“Indoors settings for contact sports is riskier,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health. “We have some decisions to make around that and we’re not at the point yet of knowing when competition will be allowed yet for winter sports.”

High school teams have been permitted to practice since early December.



The DIAA board also approved plans for this year’s state championships if they’re able to be held in late February and early March.



Boys’ and girls’ basketball will have an open state tournament, with every team in the state eligible to play in it. Wrestling plans to have an individual state tourney only, with no team event, while indoor track & field is prepared to hold a state meet outside if no indoor venue is available.