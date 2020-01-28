Hodgson’s Moffett, CR grad, named Div. I football coach of the year

DOVER — After a lifetime spent in football, Frank Moffett has crossed paths with his share of great coaches.
People like Jim Brooks, John Coveleski, Larry Cylc, Bill Mulheisen and Pete Grandell all taught the Caesar Rodney High grad about the game.
“There’s a lot that you take in, that you remember,” Moffett said Monday night. “When you’re out there grueling in practices and you were a player, you remember some of the things that were good and you remember some of the things that were bad.
“But a lot of those things, you take with you.”
Moffett would like to think those coaches, and others, helped make him the coach he is today.
On Monday night, the 57-year-old Hodgson coach earned one of the biggest individual awards of his career when he was named the Division I state Coach of the Year at the annual Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association annual banquet.
There was no shortage of awards handed out as the three DIFCA All-State teams were honored at the event held at Dover Downs Hotel.
Along with Moffett, Dan Ritter of Division II state champion Howard was named the Division II state Coach of the Year while Bill Harmon of Wilmington Friends was voted the state’s top assistant coach.
Also, Caravel’s Ethan Potter, a first-team All-Stater at three positions, was named the state Player of the Year by the Maxwell Club.
It was a big night for Moffett, whose Division I state champion Hodgson squad had eight first-team All-State players honored. The Silver Eagles went 12-0 last fall to capture the program’s first Division I state crown.
Moffett was also named the Division II state Coach of the Year in 2007. This was his 17th season as a head coach and 26th season in coaching overall.
“It felt good winning that award,” said Moffett, a 1981 CR grad. “We had a great year. We were dominant on both sides of the ball this year. We had great senior leadership.
“Most of these guys went through three semifinal games — two did not fall into our favor. … Our theme was ‘No excuses, unfinished business.’ We were tired of getting to semifinals and not finishing the deal. These guys really wanted it. That feeling of losing did not sit well.”
Extra points
Smyrna High linebacker Debo Williams received his trophy as the state’s Defensive Player of the Year. … Ritter said Howard first-team All-State offensive tackle Jermaine Lugo expects to sign with Delaware State soon. … Other first-teamers headed to DSU are Hodgson linebacker Eric Shimko and Hodgson defensive tackle Amir Mitchell-Marville, the state Lineman of the Year.
Reach sports editor Andy Walter at walter@newszap.com