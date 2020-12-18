Hornet men fall to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Delaware State led by as many as three points in the first half before Coastal Carolina pulled away to a 99-73 victory over the Hornets in men’s basketball on Thursday evening.

The Chanticleers (5-1) out-scored the Hornets (0-2) by a 55-34 margin in the second half after leading only 44-39 at halftime. Delaware State, which has had two games canceled due to COVID-19 issues, was playing its first game since Nov. 25.

Pinky Wiley netted 19 points to lead four Hornets who scored in double figures. Also leading DSU were Omari Peek-Green (14), Martaz Robinson (12) and Myles Carter (10).

Peek-Green was 4-for-6 from three-point range while Wiley was 3-for-8. But the Hornets finished just 11-for-31 from beyond the arc as a team.

A three-pointer from Peek-Green gave Delaware State a 30-27 lead with 5:03 left in the first half.

Coastal, though, took control in the second half, going up by as many as 31 points at 99-68 in the final two minutes.

DeVante Jones, a 6-foot-1 guard, poured in 33 points for the Chanticleers, shooting 10-of-14 from the floor and 12-of-13 from the foul line. Deanthony Tripler added 21 points while Essam Mostafa had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Coastal beat the Hornets by 15 last winter in Dover in the first meeting between the two programs.

Thursday’s contest started a stretch of seven straight road games for Delaware State. The Hornets are slated to play at Georgia Tech on Sunday.