Hornet men fall to Manhattan 65-59

Myles Carter led all Delaware State scorers with 12 points in a 65-59 defeat to Manhattan on Wednesday. (Delaware State Sports Information/Chris Larson)

DOVER — The Delaware State University men’s basketball team fought back from a double-digit deficit and gave itself its best chance to win a game so far this season.

But despite making it a one-possession game late, the Hornets were not able to get closer than three points down the stretch.

Manhattan held on against Delaware State, dealing the Hornets a 65-59 home defeat on Saturday. Delaware State remained winless on the season at 0-5 while the Jaspers improved to 2-3 overall.

The Hornets were as close as 56-53 after Zach Kent hit one of two free throws with 1:43 remaining. Marques Watson responded for Manhattan with a basket in the lane before Pinky Willey missed for the Hornets on the other end while Warren Williams followed up a miss with a layup to give the Jaspers a 60-53 lead with 48 seconds left.

Manhattan closed the game by hitting five-of-six free throws in the final 30 seconds.

“I’m pleased with how well we battled back after falling behind against a good Manhattan team ,” said DSU coach Eric Skeeters. “Like many teams across the country, we’ve missed games and had limited practice time due to COVID-19 protocols, but we’re working hard to get into shape and develop some team chemistry. This game proves we are making progress.”

Kent, from Magnolia, paced the Hornets with 11 points, six rebounds and his second four-block game of the season. Myles Carter was Delaware’s state leading scorer.

Caesar Rodney product Shaft Clark made his debut for Delaware State, playing 21 minutes and scoring six points. Clark was also second on the team with five rebounds.

Pinky Wiley recorded nine points and a game-high seven assists for the Hornets.

Manhattan led by as much as 13 in the second half. The Jaspers built their advantage as Delaware State netted only nine points in the last 14 minutes of the first half.

Delaware State was able to turned in its best defensive effort of the season despite its struggles on the offensive end. The Hornets limited Manhattan to 34.4% shooting from the field (21-for-61) and forced 14 turnovers.

Elijah Buchanan led three double-figure scorers for Manhattan with a game-high 16 points. Ant Nelson followed for the Jaspers with 14 points. Williams added 10 points and topped all players with 11 rebounds.

The Hornets begin Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play with back-to-back games at Coppin State Monday and Tuesday.