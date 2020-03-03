Hornets’ comeback attempt falls short

DOVER — The Delaware State men turned a 14-point deficit into a one-possession game multiple times on Monday night.

And each time Norfolk State had a big basket waiting in response.

The Spartans were able to hold off Delaware State’s comeback attempt as the Hornets fell 79-73 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference contest. Delaware State, who was playing its final home game of the year, dropped to 3-12 in the MEAC and 4-25 overall.

“They hit big shots down the stretch and we didn’t,” said DSU coach Eric Skeeters. “We missed opportunities and they made big shots. Got to give them credit.”

The Hornets were down by seven with less than a minute left. But a fadeaway by John Crosby followed by a three-pointer from Myles Carter shortened Norfolk State’s lead to 73-71 with 20 seconds remaining.

Kyonze Chavis converted two free throws on the other end for Norfolk State then the Hornets turned the ball over bringing it up the court. That led to a layup by Esftratios Kalogerias which sealed it.

The Hornets never led in the game. Delaware State was hampered by a 9-of-17 (52 percent) performance from the free throw line.

“We battled back and had the opportunity to take the next step,” Skeeters said. “Got to make free throws. I don’t care who is in the game. Step up and knock them down.”

Carter came off the bench to be Delaware State’s leading scorer. He ended the game with 22 points, including going 5-for-5 on his three-point attempts.

Pinky Wiley followed with 16 while Crosby chipped in 12 on his senior night.

Norfolk State improved to 11-4 in the MEAC (15-15 overall). The Spartans are battling with North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central for the regular season title but needed to dig down deep to pull this game out.

“It’s amazing how in March it brings something out of you,” Skeeters said. “But we’ve got to do it consistently for 40 minutes.”

Jermaine Bishop led Norfolk State with 24 points. He shot 6-of-12 from beyond the arc.

WOMEN, Norfolk State 68, Delaware State 57: The Hornets lead at halftime but ended up falling to the MEAC’s second-place team.

Norfolk State took a lead it never relinquished thanks to a 21-9 run throughout the third quarter. Delaware State dropped to 8-7 in conference play and 12-16 overall.

Tierra Floyd was Delaware State’s leading scorer with 15 points. Sharajah Collins was the only other Hornet in double figures with 10 points.

Lanayjha Ashe added nine points in her final home game. Janasia Law provided six points, four rebounds and three asists.

Norfolk State’s Chanette Hicks was the game’s top scorer with 22 points.