Hornets drop MEAC game with loss to North Carolina A&T

DOVER — Delaware State earned its first conference win over the weekend but the Hornets are still looking for their first winning steak of the season.

North Carolina A&T downed Delaware State on Monday night, 98-77 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference contest. The Hornets dropped to 1-2 in the MEAC and 2-15 overall.

The Aggies led by just four at halftime but out-scored Delaware State 48-31 in the second half.

“We battled but we have to sustain it and raise our level,” said DSU coach Eric Skeeters. “We’re learning. We got a great win and we have to back it up. Sustaining success at any level is hard. You have to handle success like you handle adversity, and we did not handle it well.”

Delaware State turned the ball over 20 times in the game. The Aggies recorded 14 steals on the night, compared to just three by Delaware State.

North Carolina A&T shot 53.1 percent from the floor in the second half (17-of-32). The Hornets meanwhile were 9-of-28 on second half field goal attempts after shooting 48.4 percent in the first half.

“We did a decent job,” Skeeters said. “They shot the ball well. Credit to A&T. That’s a really good team, a deep team who has done it before.”

Delaware State’s John Crosby, the MEAC’s leading scorer, topped all players with a game-high 28 points. Myles Carter came off the bench to score 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting while Omari Peek-Green added 10 points off the bench for the Hornets.

Fahim Jenneto scored seen points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ameer Bennett contributed fie points and eight rebounds.

Jenneto is only in his third game back from an injury which cost him the first 14 games of the season. He went 2-of-10 from the field and Skeeters said the Hornets are still trying to get him back in game shape.

Delaware State also had Pinky Wiley limited to four shots because of a shoulder injury while L.J. Stansbury started, played the first 2:47 and did not return with an injury of his own.

“Guys are toughing it out,” Skeeters said. “We’re a little limited and need to be able to put together a full roster. The guys are battling.”

North Carolina A&T (7-11 overall, 3-0 MEAC) had five players score in double figures.

Andre Jackson paced the Aggies with 24 points. Jackson shot 50 percent in the game, going 10-of-20 on his field goal attempts.

Ronald Jackson and Fred Cleveland each netted 13 for North Carolina A&T. Devin Haygood added 12 points and Tyrone Lyons contributed 10.