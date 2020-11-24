Hornets to host Hens in football in April

DOVER — The Delaware football team is coming to Dover.



Delaware State announced this afternoon the Hornets will host the Blue Hens for the first time on April 10.



It will be the 10th all-time meeting between the state’s only two FCS Division I football programs but the first played in Alumni Stadium.



After a playoff matchup in 2007, the Hornets and Hens have met eight times since 2009, each at Delaware Stadium in Newark. The Hornets are seeking their first win in the series.



“It’s great for DSU and the Hornets to compete against the University of Delaware at our Alumni Stadium home for the first time in the history of the series,” said Dr. Scott Gines, DSU’s athletic director. “With the women’s and men’s basketball home games against the Blue Hens this December, our teams will be hosting their First State rivals in three consecutive showcase events in a four-month period.”



Delaware State also released its football schedules for the fall 2021 and 2022 seasons. The future schedules are highlighted by seven home games at Alumni Stadium for the Hornets in each of the upcoming 11-game campaigns.



In addition to five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference games (three at home), DSU’s fall 2021 schedule includes visits to Alumni Stadium by area HBCUs Bowie State University (Md.) and Virginia University–Lynchburg, along with contests against regional FCS foe Merrimack and first-time opponents Wagner, Georgetown and East Tennessee State, also FCS schools.



Delaware State and Delaware will resume their series in 2022 at Delaware Stadium. DSU’s ‘22 slate also includes visits to Alumni Stadium by Lincoln-Pa., Virginia-Lynchburg, East Tennessee State, Merrimack and first-time opponent Campbell University of the FCS Big South Conference.



The Hornets are also scheduled to host MEAC games against North Carolina Central and Morgan State in 2022.



“We’re excited to successfully move ahead with our football scheduling,” Gines said. “The early schedule release is beneficial in terms of planning for the university, our alumni and fans, in addition to aiding the football program in recruiting. All said, our Hornet football program projects to host 11 home games in calendar year 2021 followed by a seven-game home slate in fall 2022.”