Hot shooting helps Hornet women win 72-58 over UMES

Lyric Turner

DOVER — The Delaware State women’s basketball team hasn’t shot its best over the last month but has still found a way to win games.

Monday though, the shots were falling, allowing the Hornets to cruise to another Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory.

Lyric Turner scored 20 points, Lanayjha Ashe followed with 19 and the Hornets downed University of Maryland Eastern Shore 72-58 at home. Delaware State improved to 9-11 overall and 5-2 in the MEAC.

“We work so much in practice, getting shots up,” Turner said. “We know that if we keep shooting, they’re going to go in.”

The Hornets have now won five of their last seven contests — both defeats were to MEAC preseason favorite North Carolina A&T.

Delaware State has already equaled their conference win total from a year ago with five. The Hornets were 5-11 in MEAC play during the 2018-2019 season.

Turner was 7-of-13 from the floor while Ashe hit 6-of-16 shots. Janasia Law also had an efficient day, going 5-of-7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

“We shot well against Morgan State in the first half (a month ago) but then we’ve been cold ever since,” said DSU coach Dave Caputo. “Our defense was winning us games but we know we’ve got good shooters. In practice it’s raining threes. That’s how we shoot the ball and I was confident they were going to make their shots.”

Law, DSU’s point guard, posted a double-double as she also grabbed 12 rebounds. She added five assists as well.

The Hornets led by as much as 25 points with 2:19 left in the third quarter. They hit 8-of-16 field goals in the third.

Ashe, who scored her 1,000th career point on Saturday, finished 4-of-8 from three.

“I was just staying patient,” Ashe said. “If I got open, then I was going to let it fly.”

Caputo did point out in his postgame press conference the Hornets were out-scored in the final quarter after taking a 57-38 lead into the fourth. UMES (1-6 MEAC, 4-16 overall) finished the game on a 20-15 run, making the final a little closer.

Caputo said he wants his team to be able to close out games more efficiently.

“They great teams, when they go up by 20, they bury you,” “Like UConn, if they go up 20, they end up winning by 40. We want to be that kind of team. I just want them to keep working.”

Delaware State’s next contest will be a big one.

The Hornets visit Norfolk State on Saturday at 2 p.m. Norfolk State is currently leading the MEAC with a 7-1 conference record.