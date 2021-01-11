Hurting Hens still hoping to play this weekend

NEWARK — When Martin Ingelsby glanced over at Andrew Carr on Saturday, it didn’t look good.



The 6-foot-9 freshman had just injured his left knee in Delaware’s CAA men’s basketball game at William & Mary.



The Blue Hens’ training staff was still evaluating the youngster



“He was out of it on the sideline,” said Ingelsby, the UD coach. “He thought he was going to get sick. He was white as a ghost in the face. I don’t know if it was the shock, banging knees. …



“When you see a kid like that go down and they talk about knees, with our luck recently, I’m hoping for the best but fearing the worst.”



The good news was that Carr only sprained his knee. But the bad news was that he joined a growing list of other injured Delaware players that left the Hens with only five available scholarship players for their scheduled rematch with William & Mary on Sunday.

After consulting with the CAA league office and William & Mary officials, the second game was eventually postponed.



But now the question is, will the Hens have any of those injured players back on the court for next weekend’s home CAA doubleheader with Hofstra.



As of Monday afternoon, Ingelsby said Delaware is definitely planning to play the two games. On the other hand, there’s still several players who are either out or who will be a game-time decision.



“We plan to play,” said Ingelsby. “Obviously my number one goal as the leader of this program is the health and safety of our players. … I’m hopeful that we’ll at least have six bodies available to play on Saturday. If that’s the case, we’ll play the game.”



Probably the biggest question is the status of senior guard Kevin Anderson. He’s sat out most of the last three games with an ankle injury.



Ingelsby said Anderson is slated to see an ankle specialist on Monday.

But Allen, who was already playing with a broken toe, injured his ankle late in Saturday’s 67-62 loss to William & Mary. Ingelsby said he won’t know the status of Allen and Carr until closer to Saturday.



Aleks Novakovich, who’s missed the last three contests with a foot injury, is not expected to be available.



Yet to play this season is North Carolina Central transfer Reggie Gardner, who might be able to play by the end of the month after recovering from shoulder surgery. East Carolina transfer Logan Curtis was lost for the year to a pre-season knee injury.



Now, on top of everything else, junior Davis Long found out Friday that he’s out for at least a month with a broken foot. He is the most experienced of the Hens’ three walk-ons.



Because of the coronavirus pandemic — with UD’s campus closed and any new player needing to be quarantined for a few weeks — bringing in any more walk-ons isn’t really an option.



Ingelsby said Delaware wasn’t even able to go live in practice last week, instead focusing on fundamentals and conditioning. When they did line up five-on-five, Ingelsby had to put his assistant coaches out on the floor.



“It’s been a little bit of a nightmare for us physically in the early part of the season,” he said. “I hope we do have a chance to get some guys back over the next couple weeks.

“It’s all hands on deck and see where we are and see hw many guys we can have ready to go on Saturday.”



