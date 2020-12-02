Roundup: IR beats Ursuline 5-0 in Div. II field hockey tourney

Indian River High used a three-goal second quarter to put away a 5-0 victory over Ursuline in the first round of the DIAA Division II field hockey state tournament on Tuesday evening.

The sixth-seeded Indians (9-4) got goals from five different players to advance to a quarterfinal matchup at No. 3 Archmere (11-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Kendall Cathell (1 assist), Kinsley Hall, Macy Blades, Emma Ruley (2 assists) and Brynn McCabe (1 assist) all scored for IR, which out-shot the No. 11 Raiders, 26-5, and held a 4-1 edge in corners.

Allyson Clark made four saves in posting the Indians’ fifth shutout of the season.

Boys’ soccer

Caravel 7, Delmar 0: The fifth-seeded Buccaneers blanked the No. 12 Wildcats in a first-round Division II state tournament game on Tuesday.

Caravel (8-5) next plays at No. 4 Sussex Academy (8-3-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Delmar finishes the season at 5-7.

College basketball

UD-DSU games called off: Both the Delaware-Delaware State men’s and women’s basketball games, scheduled for this week, have been canceled for COVID-19 reasons.

Both contests were slated to be played in Dover. The Hornet and Blue Hen women were scheduled to play on Wednesday while the men were supposed to play on Saturday.

Cancellations in college basketball are fairly commonplace right now. DelState’s men had a game with Longwood canceled last week while Delaware’s season-opener at UMBC, which was slated for Wednesday, has also been called off.

College volleyball

DSU’s Joyner named to all-time team: Delaware State’s Cassandra Joyner has been formally recognized as one of the top volleyball players in the 50-year history of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Joyner, who competed for the Hornets from 2006 to ‘09, was selected to the MEAC’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Volleyball Team. A two-time All-MEAC first-team selection (2008, ‘09), the former Claymont High star is Delaware State’s career leader with 1,272 kills. She also recorded 888 career digs and 310 blocks.

Joyner led the Hornets in kills, blocks and digs in 2008 and 2009. She also ranked in the MEAC in points (4.13 pg), fourth in kills (3.32 pg) and sixth in hitting percentage (.283) during her senior season in 2009. That season she led Delaware State to its first MEAC Tournament championship game appearance since 1986.