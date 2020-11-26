IR’s Ehlers reaches milestone in win over Dover

Raychel Ehlers collected 36 kills, including the 1,000th of her career, to pace Indian River High to a 3-1 victory over Dover in volleyball on Wednesday evening.



The Indians won the final three sets to take the tightly-contested match, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.



Ehlers, a first-team All-Stater, added two aces, three blocks and seven digs for IR, which finishes the regular season at 10-2. Camryn Ehlers had 36 assists, three aces and three kills with Vasilia Diakos contributing eight kills and an ace.



The Senators ended the regular season at 9-3.



Lake Forest 3, Woodbridge 0: The Spartans picked up a Henlopen South win by scores of 25-14, 25-3, 25-10.



Cape Henlopen 3, Caravel 1: The Vikings won the last three sets to post a 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 non-conference win.

Kathryn Knarr (19), Rileigh Wilson (14) and Breahna Kusen (10) all reached double digits in kills for Cape, which finished the regular season 10-2. Also for the Vikings, Natalie Derrickson had 45 assists, Emily Lamb had 20 digs and Wilson added seven aces.



Middletown 3, Caesar Rodney 0: The Cavaliers handed the Riders a 25-23, 25-22, 25-13 loss on Wednesday.



CR, which had a five-match winning streak snapped, finishes the regular season at 8-3.



Field hockey

Caesar Rodney 3, Middletown 1: McKenna Healy, Peyton Shields and Olivia Healy all scored goals as the Riders registered the non-conference victory on Wednesday.



Bailey Minear made six saves for CR, which finished the season with a record of 3-8-1. Both squads took seven shots while the Riders held an 8-6 edge in corners.



Boys’ soccer

Caesar Rodney 3, Caravel 0: Andrew Dawson netted a goal in each half as the Riders (9-1-2) closed the regular season with a win.



Brandon Victory also scored for CR, which out-shot the Buccaneers, 10-5.



Indian River 3, Cape Henlopen 0: Jordan Illian netted all three IR goals, including two in the second half, as the Indians (11-1) put away the win.



IR goalie Bastian Perry made six saves as both teams took six shots. Cape held a 9-3 edge in corner kicks.



Matthew Panyko made three saves for the Vikings (7-4-1).



Laurel 2, Seaford 1: The Bulldogs scored in overtime to pick up the Henlopen South victory.



College basketball

WOMEN, Delaware 111, Salem 54: In the first UD athletics event in 260 days, the Blue Hens broke the program single-game record for both points (111) and rebounds (71), while several individual Blue Hens set career-high marks in their season opener on Wednesday.



Four Delaware players finished in double figures, led by junior guard Jasmine Dickey with a career-high 31 points. The Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team honoree also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.



Senior forward Lizzie O’Leary set a career high with 14 points on an efficient 5-for-6 shooting from the field while grabbing eight rebounds as well.



Redshirt junior forward Ty Battle recorded a double-double in her first game in a Delaware uniform, racking up 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman guard Tyi Skinner poured in 15 points in her Blue Hens debut.

Junior point guard Paris McBride dished out a career-high eight assists. Sophomore forward Brynn Wade had her best game as a Blue Hen, recording career highs in points (7) and rebounds (12).



Delaware used its size advantage to dominate the game in the frontcourt. In addition to out-rebounding the Tigers 71-31, Delaware outscored Salem in points in the paint (64-22), second-chance points (21-2), and points off turnovers (32-3).



After a tight first quarter, Delaware outscored the Tigers 33-14 in the second quarter behind 21 combined points from Battle and Dickey, pulling away from Salem for good.



Delaware returns to action next Wednesday with a non-conference contest at Delaware State.