Kent nets 15 for DSU in loss at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Zach Kent hasn’t made a big impact for the Delaware men’s basketball team just yet.

But, on Wednesday afternoon, the 6-foot-10 Magnolia native showed what he’s capable of for the Hornets.

Kent netted a career-high 15 points, all in the second half, in DelState’s 87-63 non-conference loss to UNC-Wilmington at Trask Coliseum.

Zach Kent

The transfer from Tennessee hit 7-of-9 shots from the floor in just 12 second-half minutes to lead the Hornets (0-4), who remained winless on the season.

Pinky Wiley and Omari Peek-Green, with 10 points apiece, were the only other DelState players to finish in double figures.

In the first meeting between the two programs, the Hornets never led against the Seahawks (6-3) after falling behind, 11-0, to start the contest. DelState got within nine points before UNCW led 43-31 at halftime.

The Seahawks scored the first 11 points of the second half, too. DelState didn’t get any closer than 21 points after halftime with UNCW going up by as many as 28.

Four UNCW players scored in double figures, led by Ty Gadsden with 21. Gadsden sank three of the Seahawks’ six three-pointers in the game and went 8-for-8 from the foul line.

Joe Pridgen added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Kent, who played at Caesar Rodney High before finishing his high school career at St. Andrews, didn’t take a shot while playing six minutes in the first half. He also had four rebounds and a block.

Kent’s previous season-high was nine points in DSU’s season opener against Wake Forest.

Wiley, a senior guard, came into the contest averaging 13.0 points per game. Senior Ameer Bennett, who was averaging a team-high 13.5 points in two games, was limited to only four points in 13 minutes of playing time on Wednesday.

Eleven players saw at least five minutes on the court for DSU in the game. The Hornets, who were out-rebounded 43-31, shot just 36.5 percent (23-of-63) for the game.

DelState also hit a season-low three-pointers on 16 attempts.

After opening the season with four straight road games, the Hornets host Mahattan College on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. in their first home contest of the season. It’s DelState’s only home game until Jan. 16 when it hosts Norfolk State in the first of a MEAC weekend twinbill.

The Hornets just added the Manhattan game to their schedule this week. DelState lost to the Jaspers, 85-74, in New York last season.

DelState had a previous home game with Delaware canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

Free throws

Wiley has hit at least one three-pointer in each game this season, and in 15 straight dating back to the 2019-20 campaign … DSU was 13-for-16 at the free throw line to improved its season average to 75.9 percent(60-for-79) … Wiley is 16-of-17 from the foul line this season. The Hornets outscored UNCW 41-32 in bench points.