Killens Pond State Park closed to public Saturday for state cross-country races

FELTON — Killens Pond State Park will be closed to the public Saturday and no spectators will be allowed at the state high school cross-country championship races, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Tuesday.
The park will reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday, DNREC said.
The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that no spectators can attend “for the safety of the competing teams and to limit community spread of COVID-19,” according to DNREC.
Instead, the races will be livestreamed by the DIAA. To watch the races or for more information about the championship, visit doe.k12.de.us/diaa.
The races begin with Division II girls at 10:30 a.m., followed by Division II boys at noon, Division I girls at 1:30 p.m. and Division I boys at 3.
“To support the DIAA mandate, the park will be closed during the championship Saturday to avoid any large gatherings,” DNREC’s announcement said.
