Lake Forest-Delmar football game called off

The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on the fall high school sports season.



The Delmar-Lake Forest High football has now been canceled for Friday night due to COVID-19-related reasons.



Wildcats’ coach and athletic director Dave Hearn said the state Department of Public Health asked Delmar to quarantine after facing Milford last weekend. A Buccaneer player later tested positive for COVID-19, causing Milford to cancel its next two games.



Statewide, five football games have reportedly been canceled this weekend for various reasons. William Penn is not playing its next two football games while it quarantines after having a positive test.



Lake Forest has now had its next two games canceled by issues at different schools — Delmar and Milford. The Wildcats have also had a pair of cancelations after missing its season opener against Woodbridge.

There are seven Henlopen Conference football games that have either not been played or taken off the schedule for COVID-19 reasons.



There are three weeks remaining in what is slated to be a seven-week high school football schedule in Delaware.