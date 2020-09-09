Local auto racing: Watson gets third win at Delmar International Speedway

DELMAR — Jordan Watson captured the 25-lap Big Block Modified event at Delaware International Speedway on Saturday night.

It was Watson’s third victory at the half mile on the season and extended his points’ lead in hopes for a third title.

Ryan Watt, who was performing double duty in the Modified and USAC Spring Series, started in the pole position. By lap two, Watson was underneath Watt for the lead.

By lap eight, Ricky Elliott was challenging Watson for the lead. He maintained momentum on the top of the race track with Watson driving through the middle in turns one and two and the bottom of three and four.

On lap 12, Elliott remained on the outside of Watson on the backstretch, attempting to overtake the top position. But, moments later, Elliott was stopped by a right rear flat tire as Watson went on to the victory.

Kenny Miller III captured the USAC Sprint Series feature in just his third series start after navigating heavy, late-race lapped traffic to snag the win from race dominator Billy VanInwegen.

With two laps remaining, Miller and Steven Drevicki had caught VanInwegen. Miller took over the lead position with Drevicki beating VanInwegen to the line.

Derek Magee extended his points’ lead over Matt Hill with his third win of his standout season in RUSH Crate Model.

The season points’ battle is coming down to the last event of the season.

“Matt (Hill) is going to make it tough for us and he is great competitor,” said Magee.

Magee ran away with the victory with Brandon Sturgis and Matt Hill battling door to door for second. Sturgis ultimately took the second spot.

Michael White captured his first victory of the season in the AC Delco Crate Modified division, patiently navigating the bottom of the racing surface.

The trio of White, Brad Trice, and James Hill battled three-wide for the lead, lap after lap, with Hill on the top, Trice in the middle, and White on the bottom of the racing surface.

Jason Musser took a late race lead to capture the 15-lap Modified Lite event.

Robert Smith survived in a caution-filled Delaware Super Truck event to earn the win.