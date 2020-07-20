Local auto racing: Watson wins again at Delmar

DELMAR — Jordan Watson became the first repeat winner in the Delaware Big Block division at Delaware International Speedway on Saturday night.

H.J. Bunting started in the pole position by virtue of the redraw and jumped out to an early lead, with Watson and Matt Hawkins on his heels.

On a lap three restart, Bunting succumbed to mechanical failure, giving the lead to Hawkins. Hawkins, who was working with a new car combination, was stuck to the top cushion of the half mile.

Hawkins continued to set the pace with defending points champion Watson trailing behind and Ryan Riddle battling Matt Smith for the third position.

By lap 18, Hawkins met lapped traffic. Watson applied pressure on the bottom of the speedway and was able to power off the fourth corner to take the lead.

Hawkins stuck with Watson but couldn’t regain top position. Ryan Riddle, Kevin Sockriter, and Carson Wright rounded out the top five.

Amanda Robinson continued her summer-time hot streak, capturing the non-stop $2,000 to win Delmarva Super Late Model feature event. Robinson jumped out to an early lead and was never challenged to collect the victory.

Donald Lingo, Jr., who suffered mechanical issues in the heat race, rebounded to second, with Kevin Scott, Jr., Nick Davis, and Roy Deese, Jr. rounding out the top five.

Tim White continued his tear in the Modified Lite division, out-dueling Ray Gulliver, Jason Musser, Danny Smack, and Caleb Sturgis.

Greg Humlhanz captured his first victory of the season in the AC Delco Crate Modified feature event in his family-owned No. 02. Humlhanz kept pressure on the leader, Dwayne Crockett, as he consistently managed the bottom-side of the racing surface.

With five laps remaining, Humlhanz remained door to door with Crockett as they drag-raced down the front stretch. Humlhanz was able to control a late race restart, beating Crockett, Sean Metz, Trent Willey, and David Jenkins to the checkered flag.

Matt Hill returned to victory lane after out-dueling Zac Weller and Derek Magee in the early stages of the RUSH Late Model event, before they both succumbed to mechanical failure. Hill outlasted the late-race strength of Billy Thompson, Austin Hubbard, Jason Dean, and Sparky White.

John Burton defeated Kelly Putz, Dave Parsons, Roscoe Clough, and Harold Sylvester in the Vintage Feature event.

Joey Waters outlasted Chris Martinez, Chris Carroll, Ashley Merritt, and Chris Myers in the exciting Delmarva Chargers event.