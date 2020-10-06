Local auto racing: Watt wins again in Camp Barnes

DELMAR — Ryan Watt went back-to-back to win two consecutive Camp Barnes Benefit races at Delaware International Speedway on Saturday night.

Watt actually made it a weekend sweep in Delaware after winning the Friday night event at nearby Georgetown Speedway.

Camp Barnes is a non-profit organization run by the Delaware State Police, which provides free camp for Delaware youth. The event was postponed during the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delaware Dirt Modifieds feature was a classic as track champion Jordan Watson and Watt went door to door for the last 15 laps of the event. Watt just edged out Watson at the finish line.

On lap six, Watt began putting pressure on Watson for the lead and dove to the bottom of turns three and four and “slide-jobbed” for the top position. The exchange ended up being the race-winning move of the night.

“This was awesome,” said Watt. “We have struggled not getting in a rhythm racing weekly anywhere with COVID and not being able to experiment. We are kind of back to where we were last year.”

With the event starting in the daylight, track conditions were not ideal for track operator Charlie Cathell. A brief intermission allowed Cathell to prep the track to his traditional liking.

“I could use every inch of the track, it was awesome,” said Watt.

Ross Robinson capitalized on his pole starting position by collecting the $3,000 to win Super Late Model victory over Mark Pettyjohn.

“It was a good night,” said Robinson. “We had a really good car and had some luck on our side drawing the pole. It is cool to win a race here with this much history.”

Sparky White led wire to wire to win the RUSH Late Model feature event. Matt Hill charged hard from the sixth starting position to finish second.

Jesse Leiby held off many restarts and challenges to capture his first win at Delaware International in the Crate Modified feature event. Leiby fought off the many encounters of Tanner Van Doren, Adam White, Brad Trice and Westley Smith to collect the $1,000 payday.

Tim White outlasted the Modified Lite field, defeating Jason Musser, Jerry Barker, Kirk Miles, and Ron Ferraro. The Delaware Super Trucks event was won by Jerry Hill.

Tippy Martinez was smooth in the Delmarva Chargers, holding off the challenges of Joey Waters.

Jamie Eicholz and Todd Miller were victorious in the Vintage division, respectively. Joe Tracy survived a green-white-checker to win the Little Lincoln feature event.

Legendary racecar driver, Eddie Pettyjohn, was honored by the Delaware State Police for the 48th Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car race. Pettyjohn was celebrated with his family, friends, and longtime track announcer, Charlie Brown.

RESULTS

Delaware International Speedway

Delaware Dirt Modifieds: RYAN WATT, Jordan Watson, Ricky Elliott, Brett Ballard, Joseph Watson, HJ Bunting, Bobby Watkins, Carson Wright, Kevin Sockriter, James Hill, Robert Dutton, Tom Moore, Austin Hubbard, John Willman, Troy Ale, David Shirk, Craig Moore, Tom Maccherone, Kevin Gardner, Ryan Riddle, Jordn Justice, Matt Smith, Dale Hawkins, Tom Solderich.

Super Late Models: ROSS ROBINSON, Mark Pettyjohn, Nick Davis, Donald Lingo, Jr., Amanda Robinson, Danny Snyder, Rob Schirmer, Herb Tunis, Kerry King, Joey Hoffer, Robert Paczkowski, Brent Robinson, Trevor Collins, Roy Deese, Jr., Kevin Scott, Jr., DNS: David Dill, Jr.

AC Delco Crate Modifieds: JESSE LEIBY, Tanner VanDoren, Adam White, Brad Trice, Westley Smith, Jimmy Leiby, Matt Peck, Michael White, Scott Hitchens, Sean Metz, Grant Hilfiger, Danny Smack, Greg Reed, Greg Humlhanz, Bryan Brobst, Richie Walls, Erik McKinney, Jeff Marker, Rocky Whitley, Justin Riley, Jordan Long, Justin Eason, Nicho Flammer, Brandon Watkins.

Modified Lites: TIM WHITE, Jason Musser, Jerry Barker, Kirk Miles, Ron Ferraro, Caleb Sturgis, James Hill, James Wood, Ray Gulliver, Jacob King, Chris Sockriter, Jake Nelson, Curt Miles, Jr.

RUSH Crate Model: SPARKY WHITE, Matt Hill, Matt Glanden, Derek Magee, Joe Warren, Ben Scott, David Pettyjohn, Mike Wharton, Jason Dean, Brandon Sturgis, Jerry Barker, Kerry King, Jr., William Brent James, Dana Walker, Robert Smith, Charles Schawver, Trevor Collins, Nick Davis, Amanda Robinson, Billy Thompson Geoff Carey, David Smith, DNS: Joe Pete, Zac Weller.