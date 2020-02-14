Local college notebook: Anderson doing it all for Hens

Kevin Anderson

Martin Ingelsby always thought Kevin Anderson was going to be a pretty good college basketball player.

But the question four years ago was whether the Delaware recruit would be a good college point guard.

Anderson wasn’t very experienced at the position when Ingelsby signed him out of high school.

“He was a guy who came onto the radar late on the AAU circuit,” said Ingelsby, UD’s fourth-year coach. “I loved his size, his feel, his ability and (wanted to) really mold him into an all-around, complete guard.

“That’s what’s he’s done. His ability to think the game and feel things has been fun to see.”

Anderson’s ability to give Delaware a little bit of everything is one of the reasons the Hens are having their best season since 2014.

With a seven-game winning streak, the Hens (9-4 CAA, 19-7 overall) moved into second place in the Colonial Athletic Association after their 81-75 win at Elon on Thursday night.

Going into today’s 4 p.m. CAA showdown at William & Mary (9-5 CAA, 17-10 overall), Anderson is one of four Hens averaging at least 12 points per game. He leads the team with 93 assists, is third at an average of 3.8 rebounds and is frequently given the toughest defensive assignments.

The 6-foot-5 redshirt junior has had as many as 32 points, 10 rebounds or nine assists in different game this season.

“He’s great,” junior guard Nate Darling said about Anderson. “I always tell him, he’s a motor — ‘If you’ve got it going, we’ve got it going.’”

In a 73-71 win at Hofstra on Jan. 23, Anderson went coast-to-coast to lay in the winning basket just before the final buzzer. The play was voted the best of the day on ESPN’s Sports Center.

Then, in an 80-78 win over James Madison last Saturday, Anderson came with a steal then eventually led to him scoring the go-ahead basket in the closing minutes.

“I’ve probably said this plenty of times before, but at the beginning of this year I told myself that I’m going to be the best defender in this league,” he said. “And I’m still trying to pride myself on being the best defender.”

“He just continues to grow as a basketball player,” said Ingelsby. “He’s just really a dynamic, all-around basketball player. He’s shooting the basketball as well as he’s ever shot in his career. We ask him to do a lot so I couldn’t be happier with his growth and development.

“He’s starting to think like a coach out there — which I love. I think before, he just played. Now it’s more observing what’s going on — sensing things and feeling it. He’s got a louder voice in our huddles, he’s thinking for me at times. His effectiveness has been fabulous.”

UD class highly touted

Judging a college football recruiting class is hardly an exact science.

So, with that in mind, Delaware’s latest group of high school signees has been rated No. 3 nationally among Division I FCS schools by HERO Sports. That’s the highest that HERO has rated a Blue Hen class.

Delaware was ninth a year ago.

Three incoming recruits, defensive lineman Fintan Brose (No. 15), linebacker R.J. McNamara (No. 65) and running back Marcus Yarns (No. 83) are ranked among the Top-100 incoming recruits by HERO Sports.

“This is an extremely talented group that not only has had success on the football field, but off the field as well,” said coach Danny Rocco. “It’s a group that is filled with student-athletes that will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact on our program and I’m excited for their future with us here at Delaware.”

Wesley still in first

The Wesley College men’s basketball team returns to action today with a slightly tighter hold on first place in the Atlantic East Conference standings.

The Wolverines (14-8 overall) are 8-1 in the AEC while Gwyned-Mercy fell to 7-2 in conference after losing to Marymount.

Wesley has three AEC regular-season games remaining, starting with today’s 3 p.m. contest at Marywood (1-8, 6-16). The Wolverines wrap up their schedule with a Feb. 22nd date at Gwynedd-Mercy, which could decide the regular-season title.

The top two teams in the league earn first-round byes in the six-team conference tournament.

Notes

• Devaughn Mallory (Polytech High) is leading the Jefferson men’s basketball team in scoring with 18.5 points per game. The former Delaware State transfer scored 30 points in a victory over Wilmington on Wednesday.

• Altia Anderson, a Woodbridge High product, scored a season-high 15 points in Marquette’s women’s basketball win over St. John’s this week. Anderson shot 7-of-7 from the field in the victory.

• Wilmington University’s baseball squad has three former Henlopen Conference players om its roster, including outfielder Quintin Ivy (Caesar Rodney), first baseman/pitcher J.J. Killen (Indian River) and pitcher/shortstop Matt Warrington (Sussex Tech). The Wildcats open the season next Friday in Myrtle Beach. S.C.

• In softball, Wilmington coach Mike Shehorn’s roster includes outfielder Rosa’Lynn Burton (Caesar Rodney), third baseman/outfielder Sara Miller (Smyrna) and first baseman Jordyn Virden (Cape Henlopen).