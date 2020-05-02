Local college notebook: Bossard happy to be back in football at DSU

Bryan Bossard is pretty excited to be able to call himself a coach again. The former Dover High and Delaware standout was hired as the running backs/tight ends coach at Delaware State in March. Delaware State News file photos

DOVER — The last time Bryan Bossard wasn’t involved with football during the fall, he figures he was 10 years old.

The Dover native was just getting ready to play flag football at Towne Point then.

Considering that Bossard is now 52, it had been a while.

“It was weird,” he said. “I missed it. But I got to do so much stuff with my kids that I hadn’t been able to do in the fall. So that balanced it out.

“It’s fun to just be a fan. I can’t kind of be a fan because I’m always watching the game and analyzing the game from a coach’s perspective. But it was good. This year was awesome for me, from that point of view, because I could be there (at different games).”

Still, Bossard is pretty excited to be able to call himself a coach again.

The former Dover High and Delaware standout was hired as the running backs/tight ends coach at Delaware State in March.

This will be the 10th different college program that Bossard has coached at in his three-decade career — including the eighth NCAA Division I school.

Or look at this way: It’s taken him over 30 years to finally be a coach in his hometown. Most recently, Bossard was teaching at Caesar Rodney High, where he was also offensive coordinator in 2017-18.

“It is my easiest job move ever.” Bossard joked. “I didn’t have to box up one thing. I went from going five miles south to Caesar Rodney to going a mile and a half north to Delaware State.”

More than that, though, the timing just seemed right to make the move.

Bossard’s mom, Winnie, is now in assisted living in Dover. And he wants to make sure he can be involved in the lives of his two teen-aged sons.

It’s taken him over 30 years to finally be a coach in his hometown. Most recently, Bossard was teaching at Caesar Rodney High, where he was also offensive coordinator in 2017-18.

The fact that Bossard has also known DSU assistant Jeff Braxton for a long time is also a good thing.

“For me to get back in, it was going to have to be the right circumstances,” said Bossard. “Being at Delaware State and working for the right guy (head coach Rod Milstead) was really important to me. It just kind of played out perfectly really.”

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has made this time unlike any that Bossard — and every other college coach — has gone through.

Colleges closed just before the Hornets started spring practice in March. Bossard thinks he’s been able to make progress with his new players through Zoom meetings.

Still, this was an especially difficult year to miss spring ball. DSU also has a new offensive coordinator in former Wesley College assistant coach Steve Azzanesi.

“It’s really making you become creative,” said Bossard. “I think sometimes, as coaches, you go to, ‘Well, this is the way we’ve always done it. This is what we do.’

Bryan Bossard thinks he’s been able to make progress with his new players through Zoom meetings.

“But (now) you think outside the box. As Rod said, the season’s going to start. When it starts, we don’t know. But, they’re going to give you a date, and you’re going to be ready or not ready.”

As for going up against his alma mater, Delaware, that’s nothing new for Bossard. He coached against the Blue Hens when he was an assistant at Bucknell.

Delaware and DSU are slated to face each other on Nov. 21.

Bossard said it was no different than when he was coaching CR against Dover.

“I wanted Dover to go 9-1,” he said. “But, when we played, I tried my darndest to beat them.

“Not that I won’t ever have my love for Delaware football. But, as I told my players, I said, ‘When we line up to play them, I will be as strapped up and ready to go as any of you guys.’”

Notes

• Caesar Rodney High junior basketball player Jada McCullough announced on Thursday that she’s planning to continue her basketball career at Delaware State in two years. She’ll be following her mom, Josette (Carter), in playing for the Hornets.

• Delaware had to postpone its ‘Coaches Corner’ interview with football coach Danny Rocco on Thursday night because of a power outage. The show will now occur on Monday at 7 p.m. with a link at Bluehens.com.

• Former Delaware receiver Vinny Papale signed with the CFL’s Montreal Allouettes this week.

• The Lake Forest High field hockey program has quite a few former players on college rosters right now. That includes three ex-Spartans at Bridgewater — Ali Bishop, Karrinne Moyer and Kallie Moyer.

Other Lake grads on college teams — or who will be in the fall — include Kaylee Collison (Roanoke), Zara Collison (Lynchburg), Bailey Dean (Susquehanna), Alexis Wright (Roanoke), Kylie Greek (Wilson), Elle Wood (Salisbury), Hailey Moore (Newberry), Mikayla Smith (McDaniel) and August Lewis (Mansfield).