Local college notebook: Crosby heating up for Hornets

Delaware State’s men’s basketball team is having trouble winning games.

But Hornet senior guard John Crosby isn’t having any trouble putting up points lately.

The Dayton transferjumped up to 10th in scoring nationally in Division I at 22.3 points per game after putting together a streak of three straight 30-point games.

Crosby moved up from 19th place after netting a career-high 36 points in a loss at Jacksonville State on Wednesday night. He’s in the middle of a torrid streak in which he’s netted 97 points in just three games.

During that stretch, Crosby is 35-of-65 from the floor, including 9-of-15 from three-point range. He’s also 18-of-23 from the foul line with 23 rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

“He’s got the work habits on and off the court,” said DSU coach Eric Skeeters. “He says and does the right things. He’s a good person. He’s a good player but more importantly a good person. That’s what we’re trying to build on. He’s a good example for the younger guys.”

Crosby will be going after his fourth straight 30-point outing when the Hornets (1-11) play at St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday. He’ll be trying to equal the school mark set by former DSU star Tom Davis, who had four straight 30-point games in the 1988-89 season.

Davis is also the only Hornet who’s scored more points than Crosby in a three-game span. He tallied 105 points in three games in 1988-89.

Not written in stone

When college football teams put out their lists of high school recruits on Wednesday, every player had a position, of course.

But Delaware coach Danny Rocco said he thinks of recruits more by body type — basically grouping them as linemen, linebacker/fullbacks and skill players.

So when Rocco looks at a player like running back Marcus Yarns, from Salisbury’s Parkside High, he also sees a potential defensive back.

“To think a guy like Marcus Yarns couldn’t be a frontline corner is not watching the film closely,” said Rocco. “I mean this guy is a talented and gifted athlete.

“There’s only a handful of guys in your program who can actually line up there and play,” he said about cornerbacks. “Sometimes they’re playing at receiver or they’re playing in the backfield so those things are real decisions to be made.”

Notes

• Former Delaware football coach K.C. Keeler was named the 149th-best college football coach on ESPN’s list of the top 150 all-time coaches.

Keeler owns a career record of 233-95-1 in stops at Rowan, Delaware and now Sam Houston State. He’s only had two losing seasons in 26 seasons — both with the Blue Hens in 2008 and 2012. Keeler was 86-52 at UD from 2002-12.

• Former Dover High basketball standout Jordan Allen is working his way back up to speed at Lynn University.

The junior guard missed two games and most of another with a rib injury. Allen, who scored 37 points in a game earlier, had 16 in his return but only two in a loss to Dominican on Thursday.

• Former Delaware State running back Brycen Alleyne signed a professional contract with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League.

• Wesley College’s Ruhann Peele and Brandon Braford were both first-team ECAC football selections this week. Peele a senior receiver, finished his career with 1,960 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

Bradford is a sophomore offensive lineman.

• Wesley’s Brian Cameron is fifth nationally in Division III men’s basketball scoring at 28.3 ppg.

• Delaware’s Nate Darling is 13th in Division I scoring at 21.5 ppg.

• Former Blue Hen standout Wes Hills, a rookie running back with the Detroit Lions, scored his first two NFL TDs in a loss to Tampa Bay last week. He ran for 21 yards on 10 carries.

• Smyrna grad Caleb Matthews is 4-for-6 on three-pointers for the NJIT basketball team.

• Middletown High’s T.J. Butler signed a letter of intent to play football at Division I FCS Bryant on Wednesday.

• A pair of former Wesley opponents, Wisconsin-Whitewater and North Central, Ill., played late Friday evening for the Division III football national title. North Central was the team that the Wolverines rallied to beat, 50-49, in 2015 on last-second touchdown.

Dover’s Xavier Allen caught the winning two-point conversion pass from Joe Callahan with just seven seconds left.

• In 2013, in ex-Delaware football coach Dave Brock’s first game, the Blue Hens beat Jacksonville, 51-35. Earlier this month, Jacksonville announced it was dropping its program.

Reach sports editor Andy Walter at walter@newszap.com