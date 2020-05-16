Local college notebook: Dover grad Allen set to take his shot at the pros

Dover High grad Jordan Allen, who spent his first two seasons at Riders, has decided to skip his final season of college eligibility. Rider sports information photo

It may have only been an exhibition game.

But pouring in 35 points against Florida kind of put Jordan Allen on the map.

The former Dover High basketball standout sank 9-of-17 three-pointers in the contest, leading one writer to post that Allen looked like a player who belonged on an SEC team.

“Everywhere I go, I hear about that game,” said Allen. “Anybody I talk to, the Florida game is the first thing that pops up in everybody’s head. That kind of solidified my name in the basketball world.”

With a little bit of name recognition, now Allen wants to see if he can get some pro scouts interested in him as a player.

Allen announced earlier this week on social media that he’s bypassing his senior season at Lynn University to declare for the NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard spent last winter at the NCAA Division II Florida school after playing his first two seasons at Division I Rider.

Allen is serious about the move, too. The 22-year-old has signed with an agent and has been working out with other prospects in Houston so there’s no going back to school.

“I talked to an agency and they said all the right things I needed to hear,” said Allen. “The next thing I know, I’m out in Houston. … There’s definitely interest out there.

Allen averaged 18.4 points for Division II Lynn University this past winter, netting 35 in a pre-season game at Florida. Rider sports information photo

“The thing with me is, I’m so determined and persistent about what I want out of my life. And I’m going to go get it, regardless. I’m a hard worker.”

Allen averaged 18.4 points per game in 25 games with Lynn, netting a career-high 37 in a seven-point win over Clayton State. He made 97-of-262 three-pointers, leading Division II with 3.8 per game.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting everything on hold, all Jordan can do at the moment is try to get himself in the best shape possible. No rescheduled date has been set for the NBA Draft.

Actually getting drafted, of course, is a long shot for most players. But free agency, the NBA’s G League and overseas pro leagues are all possibilities.

Allen, who has a three-year-old daughter, says his dream is to play in the U.S. He also knows, though, he’s also got to look at whatever door opens for him.

“There’s nothing like playing in America, in front of your family and things like that,” said Allen. “But I’m very open-minded.”

Allen has played a lot of basketball to put himself in this position.

As a senior at Dover, he led the state in scoring at 26.5 ppg. After a redshirt year at Rider, he started all 32 games, averaging 13.4 ppg as a freshman.

He said there were NBA scouts at some of his games with Lynn last winter.

“It’s always been a dream,” said Allen. “Any basketball player, his dream is going to the NBA.”

Wesley honors pair

Wesley College has named Brian Cameron and Emily Caldarelli as the school’s Male and Female Athlete of the Year.

A junior co-captain on the Wolverines’ women’s soccer team, Caldarelli holds a GPA of 3.95. In the fall, she was first in the Atlantic East in assists (nine), second in points (27), and third in goals (nine).

She was a first-team All-AEC selection after earning league Player of the Week honors twice. Caldarelli already holds Wesley’s career record for assists with 25.

Cameron, a senior guard for the Wolverines in men’s basketball, was named the AEC Player of the Year for the second straight season. He was also named second-team All-American by D3Hoops.com, first-team All-Atlantic Region by D3Hoops.com and first-team All-District (Atlantic Region) by the NABC for the second consecutive season.

Cameron broke the school’s all-time scoring record (2,399 points), was second in assists and fourth in rebounds.

Hens excited about Prince

Delaware officially announced the addition of Howard offensive lineman James Prince this week.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pounder started all 12 games for the Bison last fall as a freshman.

“We’re excited to add James to this year’s incoming class,” Blue Hen coach Danny Rocco said in a press release. “He is a tremendous young man from a great family and is a great addition to a class that we believe is filled with high character student-athletes and immediate impact football players.

“We have been tracking James since his high school days at Archbishop Stepinac and when he decided to leave Howard, we knew he would be a high-quality addition to young, but talented offensive line group.”

Since Delaware and Howard are both NCAA FCS Division I programs, Prince would normally have to sit out a season because of transfer rules. But Prince has petitioned the NCAA to be immediately eligible because his father, Ron, was let go as the Bison’s head coach after one season.

Prince earned Phil Steele and HERO FCS Freshman All-American accolades in the fall.

Daly taking a look

Former Delaware basketball standout Ryan Daly has also declared for the NBA Draft.

But Daly, who transferred to St. Joseph’s after two seasons with the Hens, has left himself the option of returning to the Hawks for his senior season.

Having the NBA player evaluation process put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped his situation, though. Daly averaged a team-high 20.6 ppg for St. Joe’s this past season.

“For a kid like me who probably wouldn’t be on be on pre-draft rankings (and) mock drafts, I think the workout scene would have helped,” Daly said in an interview on Ch. 6-TV.

Of course, current Delaware standout Nate Darling is also testing the NBA market, with the option of returning to Newark.

Originally, players had until June 3 to decide whether or not they were staying in school. But this week the NCAA moved that date back to a date TBD.

Notes

• Polytech High grad Juwan Gray, who will be a senior on the Towson men’s basketball team next year, will be a member of the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Executive Board. He’ll work with communications.

• Milford High’s Ethan Hurd, a junior outfielder on the Lebanon Valley baseball team, had four RBI in five games this spring.

• Former Delaware long-snapper Joe Fortunato was signed by the Dallas Cowboys two weeks ago. He’d previously been with the Colts in 2017.

• The Blue Hens are one of only 35 Division I football programs, including only seven at the FCS level, with over 700 victories.