Local college notebook: Ex-Blue Hen Reeder steps in, steps up for Rams

Former Delaware linebacker Troy Reeder had a career-high three sacks and 11 tackles for the Rams against Washington last week. Delaware sports information photo/Mark Campbell

Troy Reeder knows he can’t control when he’s going to get on the field.

The former Delaware linebacker was reminded of that fact when he didn’t play a defensive snap in the Los Angeles Rams’ first three games this fall.

But that doesn’t mean he stopped preparing. In the NFL, everything can change in an instant.

“I prepare every week like I’m going to be in the game and support the guys who are,” said Reeder. “When your opportunity does come, you’re expected to do your part.

“It doesn’t matter how much you’ve played. When you’re called upon, you have to do your job.”

Nobody can say Reeder wasn’t ready when his big chance came last Sunday.

Filling in for injured starter Micah Kaiser, the second-year NFL player collected a career-high 11 tackles, with three sacks, three quarterback hits and a pair of tackles for loss in the Rams’ 30-10 win at Washington.

Reeder’s teammates were impressed by his performance but not surprised.

“Troy’s amazing,” defensive lineman Michael Brockers was quoted after the contest. “When Micah got hurt, he was kind of reluctant to get out, but I told him, ‘I mean, we got Troy, we got a great backup behind you, you have your brother behind you, let’s trust that he’s going to get the job done.’

“The fact that he went out there and balled today, had a couple sacks and a lot of tackles, it just shows our next-man-up philosophy is true.”

“He was outstanding and did a great job stepping in and running the show,” said Rams’ coach Sean McVay.

Signed by L.A. as an undrafted free agent, Reeder has now played in 21 games as a pro. But the Delaware native admits it took a little while to adjust when he got the start at Washington.

He said lining up on defense is different than playing special teams.

“I love my special teams’ role,” said Reeder, who was wearing a ‘Del. Made’ hat as he did his post-game interview. “But sometimes you get back out on defense and it took a series or two to get my feet back under me, gauge the speed. I really haven’t done much defensive tackling without OTAs and preseason games.”

With the Rams facing the 49ers on Sunday, Reeder is listed as a starting linebacker again. As long as L.A. keeps winning, he’ll be happy.

“It’s obviously exciting any time you can go out and make a big impact,” he said. “But for me, it simply comes down to helping the team win and that’s what we were able to do today.”

Adderley shines, too

Reeder’s former Blue Hen teammate, Nasir Adderley, is doing some pretty good things himself in the NFL.

The second-year Los Angeles Chargers safety pulled in his first career interception against Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees on Monday night. Adderley returned the ball 39 yards, almost scoring when he stretched the ball toward the goal line as he was being tackled near the one.

“I thought I got in,” he said. “Ultimately I wanted to take it to the house so the offense didn’t have to go back out there. But I’m glad we got the score. That’s all that matters.”

Adderley, who had 11 interceptions at Delaware, posted eight tackles in a game against the Panthers earlier this season.

What’s next

The college sports world is still trying to manage the problems of playing football during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now you can throw basketball, and the issues of playing an indoor sport, into the mix.

Local college teams, who have already been working out, could officially began preseason practice on Wednesday.

The interesting thing is that those teams don’t actually know when they’ll be playing yet.

The MEAC (Delaware State) and CAA (Delaware) have announced the format for their conference schedules, starting in January. But they haven’t decided if they’ll be playing any games before then.

This year’s official start date is Nov. 25 after being pushed back from Nov. 10. Teams are permitted up to 27 regular-season games.

The issue of fan attendance for basketball games in Delaware is still up in the air, too.

“We understand the upcoming seasons will be much different than any other,” DelState athletic director Dr. Scott Gines recently wrote on the school’s website. “If we’ve learned anything this year, situations can change daily. I will do my best to communicate significant updates or changes as they come.”

Notes

Dover High grad Jordan Magee, a redshirt freshman linebacker at Temple, collected five tackles in his first collegiate start in the Owls’ loss to Navy last Saturday. Magee lined up at BUBO, which Temple describes as “the type of owl considered as the biggest, strongest and most ferocious.” … Former Smyrna High All-State lineman Sal Wormley looks like he’s second on the depth chart at right guard for Penn State, which opens its season against Indiana on Saturday. … A dozen former Delaware State football players are on the ballot for the Top 50 players in MEAC history. That group includes WR-John Taylor, RB-Gene Lake, OL-Rod Milstead, DB-Joe Burton, DL-Dan Candeloro, QB-Nick Elko, QB-Rahsaan Matthews, WR-Shaheer McBride, P-Chuck Poplos, DL-Robert Presbury, DB-Deon Rheubottom and QB-Vashon Winton. Voting is open to the public and lasts until Nov. 1 at MEACsports.com.