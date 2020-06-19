Local college notebook: Former Blue Hen Mutts lands at Virginia Tech

A 6-foot-7, 220-pounder, Justyn Mutts averaged 12.2 points — second on the squad — and a team-best 8.4 rebounds last winter for Delaware. Delaware sports information photos

Justyn Mutts has officially found a new home.

Virginia Tech announced the signing of Mutts, who was a key part of the University of Delaware men’s basketball team last year.

Mutts entered the transfer portal in late May after one season with the Blue Hens. Mutts originally transferred to Delaware from High Point and sat out the 2018-2019 season.

A 6-foot-7, 220-pounder, he averaged 12.2 points — second on the squad — and a team-best 8.4 rebounds last winter for Delaware. He posted 11 double-doubles, including a career-high 30-point, 13-rebound performance in a win over CAA champion Hofstra.

Mutts graduated from Delaware, allowing him to play immediately for Virginia Tech next year. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Justyn brings us immediate size, scoring ability and a passion for winning, which are all things we are looking for in our system,”

said Virginia Tech coach Mike Young on the school’s athletics website. “His previous college experience will be something that will help our program from day one. We are thrilled he is a Hokie and are excited about his future at Virginia Tech.”

Mutts is the fourth starter to leave Delaware in the last five seasons. Standout guard Nate Darling also is currently testing the waters to declare for the NBA Draft but still has the option to return for his senior season.

If Mutts had come back, the Hens would have had all five starters returning.

Sullivan signs with Phillies

Delaware redshirt sophomore pitcher Billy Sullivan IV signed with the Philadelphia Phillies organization this week.

The 2018 CAA Rookie of the Year only had one full season, with the Blue Hens where he worked 72.2 innings and compiled a 7-3 record with a team-high 95 strikeouts. His 2.97 ERA ranked inside the top-10 in the conference. His 11.76 strikeouts per nine innings ranks fifth in program history for a single season.

Billy Sullivan was selected by the Phillies in the 28th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of St. Mark’s School but chose to attend Delaware.

“I’m happy for him because this is everything he’s really wanted. He’s always wanted to jump in to pro ball and his arm is ready for it,” said UD head coach Jim Sherman. “He believes in himself that he’s going to be a big-leaguer one day and I won’t be surprised to see him in the majors in the really near future.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s MLB Draft was shortened to just five rounds instead of the usual 40 rounds, allowing teams to sign undrafted players after the fifth round.

Notes

• Delaware State University athletics highlighted baseball alumni Adrian Hill, a Polytech High grad, on its website. Hill, who joined the Coast Guard, talked about his experience in Officer Candidate School, his experiences in the Coast Guard and reflected on his DSU baseball career.

• The 2016 Delaware field hockey national championship team recently got together over ZOOM to re-watch the title game. Highlights of the ZOOM call are posted on Delaware’s athletics website and its YouTube channel.

• Delaware State softball coach Jeff Franquet joined area teachers and others in a march for racial equality along the Jersey Shore on Thursday. Franquet was among hundreds participating in the March for Racial Equality in Solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement in Brigantine.