Local college notebook: Leatherbury keeping his NFL hopes alive

If Shane Leatherbury was a quitter, he had his chances to give up on football way before now.

The former Delmar High standout went to a pair of junior colleges before finally walking on at Towson.

Shane Leatherbury

So the fact that the coronavirus epidemic has thrown a major obstacle in front of him isn’t going to stop the All-CAA wide receiver.

Leatherbury still wants to find a way to keep playing football at the pro level.

“In my head it’s just always, ‘Never give up,’” Leatherbury said in an interview on Towson’s Twitter page. “When I was at a community college, I’d be working out. There’d be some days where I’d doubt. I’d be like, I might never get a shot. But then Towson gave me a shot.

“So now I’m staying optimistic, staying up, staying positive. Some days it’s like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to work out today’ ,.. but I’m going to work out today, I’m controlling what I can control.”

A first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick as a junior, Leatherbury finished third at Towson in career receiving touchdowns (21), eighth in receptions (149) and 10th in receiving yards (1,848).

His 67 catches in 2018 were the third-most in a season for the Tigers.

Leatherbury had been working out in New Jersey ahead of NFL Pro Days and sent out tapes of him being tested. But with everything canceled for now, all the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder can do is stay in shape and wait.

“It’s been pretty complicated because no one’s ever gone through this before,” Leatherbury said in the social-media interview. “Even if you ask older guys, they don’t know what to do. They’re like, ‘Nobody’s been in this position.’

“You’ve pretty much got to work every day. Who knows when all this is going to be over?”

Leatherbury, though, says he’s determined. He said he’ll play offense, defense, special teams — anything necessary to get on the field.

“I’m not going to give up,” said Leatherbury. “I’m going to work hard — during practice, after practice. I’m going to put my best foot forward every day and not take anything for granted. … I’ll do whatever it takes to make the roster.”

UD signs Smyrna’s Moore

Smyrna High softball standout Lexi Moore long ago verbally committed to Delaware.

The senior shortstop recently made it official as she was announced as one of nine recruits in the Blue Hens’ latest signing class.

“Lexi is one of the top players in the state and has wanted to attend UD since she was young,” said UD coach Jen Steele. “She is athletic, can play multiple defensive positions, and will be a huge baserunning threat.”

A three-year starter for the Eagles, Moore earned first-team All-State honors last spring as Smyrna won its second-straight DIAA state title.

Delaware also signed a pair Delaware Military All-Staters in pitcher Delani Sheehan and infielder Clare Henry.

DSU No. 10 in poll

Delaware State finished 10th in the final Farnam Team Rankings for the abbreviated collegiate equestrian season.

The rankings are determined by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Selection Committee. Auburn was No. 1 in the final poll.

In the Jumping Seat category, Delaware State’s Flat team was ranked seventh in the nation, while the Hornets were eighth in Fences. On the Western side, the Hornets were 11th in Horsemanship and Reigning in the final polls.

New kind of teamwork

According to Bluehens.com, there are over 200 former University of Delaware student-athletes in the health-care profession, battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front line.

One of them is former women’s soccer player Andrea Gunderson, who is in her second year as part of the Emergency/Trauma unit at Christiana Care.

“My coworkers in the Emergency Department are my family,” Gunderson said in a story on the website. “I see the fear in their eyes as we work on the front lines and worry not only about our patients but about potentially exposing our families and the people we go home to.

“It goes back to the soccer field for me. If we all work together and do what we need for one common goal, that’s how we’re going to fight this. We are fighting against a very tough and aggressive opponent, but together we will overcome it.”

Notes

• The Delaware State women’s basketball team announced it will play home games again next season. That matches the school-record 17 home dates the Hornets had this past winter.

• Dover High senior baseball player Keon Malone has decided to continue his playing career at Delaware Tech.

• Bluehens.com is going to continue its ‘Coaches Corner’ series of online interviews with UD head coaches through the end of May. Viewers can ask questions ahead of the sessions, which are slated for Thursdays at 7 p.m.

The remaining schedule: April 16-Ben DeLuca (men’s lacrosse); April 23-Natasha Adair (women’s basketball); April 30-Danny Rocco (football); May 7-Mike Barroqueiro (women’s soccer); May 14-Sara Matthews (volleyball); May 21-Amy Altig (women’s lacrosse); and May 28-Ian Hennessey (men’s soccer).