Local college notebook: Wesley hosting AEC final

DOVER — The Wesley College men’s basketball team has made its home court a fortress this season.

The Wolverines are hoping that advantage can help them to a conference title.

Top-seeded Wesley (17-9) hosts the Atlantic East Conference tournament’s championship game today at 2 p.m. against No. 2 Gwynedd-Mercy (20-6). The Wolverines have won 11-straight games inside cozy Wentworth Gymnasium.

Wesley is unbeaten at home during conference play, including Thursday’s semifinal victory over Immaculata. The Wolverines only lost once this year at home, in the season opener against Ramapo.

Thursday’s game was a sellout and players like Brian Cameron are expecting another intense atmosphere this afternoon.

“Our fans have been great all season so I don’t expect anything less,” said Cameron, who scored 38 points in the semifinal win. “It’s going to be a packed house in here. I just expect a lot of electricity from the fans, which is what they’ve been giving us all season.”

The contest against Gwynedd-Mercy will be the rubber match between the two teams who went 1-1 against each other this year. Each game was decided by three points.

Wesley won the first matchup 76-73 at home on Jan. 29. Gwynedd-Mercy then defeated the Wolverines in the regular season finale 97-94.

Wesley has not won a conference tournament championship since the 2008-2009 season when it was in the Capital Athletic Conference.

The conference tournament might not be the only thing on the line today.

Technically, the AEC champion does not receive an automatic NCAA Division III Tournament bid yet. But there is one NCAA berth reserved for a champion from a non-qualifying conference and the AEC is the only one this year.

The last time the Wolverines made the Division III NCAA Tournament was in 2014.

“It’s big,” Cameron said. “We’ve been working on this for my four years here. We finally get the chance to play one and it’s at home. That’s really big.”

Notes

• The Delaware men’s basketball team (10-7 CAA, 20-10 overall) plays its regular-season finale today at UNCW (5-12 CAA, 10-20 overall) at 7 p.m. The Blue Hens will finish either fourth or fifth in the CAA, putting them in the 2:30 p.m. game at the CAA tournament next Sunday in Washington, D.C.

Delaware can still play either Towson, Charleston or Northeastern in the quarterfinal contest at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

• Woodbridge High grad Altia Anderson, a senior on the Marquette women’s basketball team, netted a career-high 16 points in a win over Georgetown this week. The 6-foot-2 has a team-high 46 blocks — more than twice as many as anybody else on the squad.

• Lake Forest High grad Brooke Glanden has played a big part in Delaware’s 12-2 start in softball. The sophomore first baseman leads the Blue Hens with a .432 batting average, 22 RBI and three homeruns.

• Smyrna High product Abby Mace is batting .348 through her first nine games with the Salisbury softball team. The freshman has scored 10 runs, homered once and stole three bases. She also has a walkoff double on the season.

• Sussex Tech grad Kyle Lux is off to a hot start for his senior season with the McPherson College baseball team in Kansas. Lux has started all 16 games entering Friday and has recorded nine home runs, 23 hits, 23 runs, 26 RBI and is batting .469.

• The local baseball/softball community was stunned last weekend by the unexpected death of former Delaware State player and coach Robert Probst. The 57-year-old played for the Hornets from 1981-85 before working as an assistant coach from 1986-98.

Probst was also well-known in adult softball leagues, playing the sport for four decades. He worked for Kent County Parks & Recreation for 30 years as well.

Funeral services will be held today at noon at The Pentecostal Church of Dover, 4462 W. Denny’s Road, Dover, DE 19904. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon.

• The Wesley College football family lost former quarterback Dave Baszkowski, who was just 42 when he died on Feb. 19. The Magnolia resident spent 16 years working in the Caesar Rodney School District and was an assistant coach on the Riders’ Division I football state championship team in 2008.