Local college roundup: Hen women pull away to sweep Dragons

The Hens’ Jasmine Dickey netted 17 of her game-high 25 points in the second half of Sunday’s victory. Delaware file photo/Mark Campbell

The Delaware women’s basketball team had waited six years to beat Drexel again.

The Blue Hens weren’t interested in waiting that long to beat the Dragons a second time.

Another strong finish gave Delaware a 66-55 CAA victory over Drexel — its second in three days — at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Sunday afternoon.

After the Dragons closed within just 50-47 midway through the fourth quarter, the Hens answered with a 16-4 run to pull away to their sixth CAA two-game sweep this winter.

The sweep strengthened Delaware’s hold on first place in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Hens, who snapped an 11-game losing streak against Drexel on Friday, are now 13-1 in the CAA, 16-2 overall.

It’s UD’s most conference wins in a season since the 2012-13 team went 18-0 in the CAA on its way to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Junior guard Jasmine Dickey led all scorers with 25 points, including 17 in the second half, while adding eight rebounds and three assists. It was the 13th 20-point game of the season for Dickey, and her 20th straight game in double figures, dating back to last season.

Forward Ty Battle picked up her CAA-leading 12th double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 boards, while adding three steals and two blocks.

The Hens out-rebounded the Dragons 44-31, and grabbed 23 offensive boards compared to Drexel’s 21 defensive rebounds, which they converted into 20 second-chance points. Delaware also forced Drexel into 19 turnovers, which turned into 19 Delaware points.

Standout guard Hannah Nihill, who netted 32 points for Drexel (6-4 CAA, 9-6 overall) on Friday, was limited to 14 on Sunday.

Delaware has another big series next weekend, traveling to James Madison (6-4, 10-7) for a two-game set on Feb. 20 and 21.

Volleyball

Delaware 3, James Madison 1: It had been 450 days since the Blue Hens took the floor, and it was a successful return as Delaware opened the season with a 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 victory.

Junior Michaela Putnicki posted 16 kills in her Delaware debut. Seven of those kills came in the final set.

Freshman Savannah Seemans debuted with 12 kills. Sophomore Ezgi Basaranlar had 40 assists and a career-high seven blocks while junior Katie Turner and freshman Lily Rogers each had 11 digs.

Women’s soccer

St. Joseph’s 4, Delaware State 1: MacKenzie Burns gave the Hornets a lead just 8:32 in their season opener but the Hawks scored the last four goals to pull away.

The contest was slated to be played in Dover but was moved to Philadelphia because of field conditions.

St. Joe’s finished with advantages of 21-4 in shots and 12-2 in corner kicks. Goalie Ashley Maribo made eight saves for the Hornets.

Track & field

Hens shine at meet: Five Blue Hens had personal bests and two more qualified for the ECAC Championships to highlight Delaware’s showing at the VMI Winter Classic on Saturday.

Trinity Tapper placed second and ran a personal-best 7.63 seconds in the 60-meter dash, the third-best time in school history. Tapper also placed third in the 200 meters (25.49).

Bethany Clement won the weight throw with a toss of 56 feet.

Chioma Njoku placed second in the weight throw with a new personal best and improved her own freshman record with a toss of 54’ 9.5”, moving up to third place in school history.

Freshmen Blue Hens finished first and second in the shot put, as Njoku (43’ 5.75”) won the event while Kosie Nkwonta (42’ 0.75”) placed second.

Tina Capparell (17:31.16), and Jessica Pidgeon (17:37.96). finished first and second respectively in the 5000 meters. Jessica Harding led from the gun to win the 1000 meters with a time of 3:07.11.