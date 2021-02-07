Local college roundup: Hornet women snap skid, defeat MEAC foe Coppin 68-55

Delaware State out-scored Coppin State by a combined 24 points in the second and third quarters en route to a 68-55 win over the Eagles in MEAC women’s basketball on Saturday afternoon.

Kiana Coomber

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Hornets (2-5 MEAC, 3-8 overall) and gave them their first win since beating Coppin on Jan. 5.

DelState out-scored the Eagles (1-6 MEAC, 1-8 overall) by a 28-15 margin after shooting 77 percent from the floor in the third quarter. The 28 points were the most DSU has scored in a quarter this season.

The Hornets led by as many as 30 points, 65-35, in the fourth quarter.

Kiana Coomber, 6-foot-1 transfer from Memphis, collected a game-high 18 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for DelState. Sharajah Collins added 14 points and DeMaurea Moore tallied 10.

The Hornets shot 46.6 percent (27-of-58) for the contest. A rematch between the two teams, scheduled for today in Dover, has been postponed.

Delaware 59, Northeastern 47: The Blue Hens scored just 19 points in the first half but came back with 40 in the second to rebound from their first CAA loss of the season.

The Blue Hens (10-1 Colonial Athletic Association, 13-2 overall) kept their home record unblemished at 7-0, and remain atop the CAA standings, 2.5 games ahead of second-place Drexel (6-2, 9-4).

Delaware, which trailed 22-19 at halftime, sank 24 of 28 free throws in the contest.

Junior guard Jasmine Dickey led all scorers with 22 points, drawing nine fouls and making 12 of her 14 shots from the line. She recorded her fifth-straight 20-point game and the 12th total 20-point game of the season to go along with seven rebounds and four steals.

Dickey sat out the second quarter with foul trouble, but scored 11 third-quarter points. She scored every Delaware point in a 9-2 run midway through the third that gave the Hens the lead.

The Huskies briefly went ahead 41-39 early in the fourth quarter, but a 12-0 Delaware run across 4:26 secured the win for the Hens.

Junior guard Jewell Smalls drained a three-pointer off an in-bounds play at the 7:01 mark to give Delaware the lead for good.

Junior forward Ty Battle joined Dickey in double figures with 13 points.

MEN, Morgan State 74, Delaware State 69: The Bears scored the final five points of the contest to keep the Hornets (0-7 MEAC, 1-12 overall) winless in conference.

DelState led 69-68 on a layup by Myles Carter with 2:40 remaining but then went scoreless the rest of the way. The Hornets missed their final three shots and turned the ball over once in that last stretch.

DSU fell behind, 23-5, to start the game but rallied to within 37-32 by halftime. Trailing, 60-51, in the second half, the Hornets then used an 11-0 run to go up 62-60 on a Carter basket with 7:31 left.

The two teams then exchanged the lead five times after that.

Sophomore John Stansbury scored a team-high 17 points with Dominik Fragala adding 13 and Zach Kent contributing 13.