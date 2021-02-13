Local college roundup: UD women end skid vs. Drexel

NEWARK — The second half didn’t go quite as smoothly as the Blue Hens would have liked.

But, under the circumstances, the UD women will take any win over Drexel they can get.

Delaware built a 17-point first-half lead before holding off the Dragons in the second half to post a 68-60 victory over Drexel in a CAA basketball showdown at the Carpenter Center on Friday night.

Ty Battle

The win finally ended an 11-game losing streak against the Dragons for the first-place Hens (12-1 CAA, 15-2 overall). It was Delaware’s first win over Drexel (6-3 CAA, 9-5 overall) since March 13, 2015, in the CAA quarterfinals.

After the Hens held a 41-26 halftime lead, the Dragons got Delaware’s lead down to just 57-53 with 5:17 remaining in the contest.

But Jasmine Dickey responded with a jumper through traffic in the lane, drawing contact and completing the three-point play. After the teams traded free throws, junior guard Paris McBride pushed the ball in transition and dished to Lizzie Oleary for a bucket that put Delaware ahead 64-55 with 2:26 remaining.

A Ty Battle layup on the next Hens’ possession sealed the game.

Delaware used its size advantage to out-rebound Drexel 48-36, outscore the Dragons in the paint 40-28, and block five shots.

Battle recorded her conference-leading 11th double-double of the season. She notched a team-high 18 points (8-for-11 from the field) plus a game-high 11 rebounds.

Oleary added 11 points while Dickey filled the stat sheet with 11 points, nine boards, a team-high four assists, three steals, and a block.

Drexel’s Hannah Nihill, a 5-foot-3 left-handed guard, kept the Dragons in the game with 32 points.

The two teams square off again on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia. The contest will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Howard 66, Delaware State 57: The Bison out-scored the Hornets, 17-8, in the fourth quarter to break open a tied MEAC game on Friday.

It was the Bison’s sixth straight win in the series. Howard is now 6-2 in the MEAC, 10-3 overall while DSU falls to 2-5, 3-9.

DelState led 19-14 after the first quarter but the Bison tied the contest at 49-49 going into the final quarter.

The Hornets got 13 points and nine rebounds from Kiana Coomber and 12 points from Daije Harris. DelState shot only 28.1 percent (9-for-32) in the second half including 0-for-7 from three-point range.

Football

DSU sets revised schedule: Delaware State has announced a revised five-game schedule for the spring football season, which kicks off with a home game against Howard on Feb. 27.

Game two will be at South Carolina State on March 13 with the Hornets then visiting Howard on March 27.

Delaware State’s rematch with South Carolina State is scheduled for April 3 at Alumni Stadium. The following Saturday, April 10, Delaware will visit Alumni Stadium for the first time to face the Hornets.

Free throws

The DelState men were slated to host Cairn on Friday but the game ended up being canceled. The Hornets scheduled the game in place of their matchup with Howard, which has opted not to play the rest of its schedule. … The Delaware men’s lacrosse team, which was supposed to play Villanova today, is now in a COVID-19 shutdown after positive test results within the program. … William & Mary’s women’s basketball team, Delaware’s CAA rival, has decided not to play the rest of its season.