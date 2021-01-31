Local high school roundup: Rider wrestlers hold on to top Knights

Caesar Rodney High built a 22-point lead with four matches left before posting a 36-31 victory over Sussex Central in a Henlopen North wrestling matchup on Saturday afternoon.

The Riders (5-1 North, 5-2 overall) held a 33-11 advantage before the Golden Knights finished the contest on a 20-3 run.

Dylan Bennett (132 pounds) registered a 59-second pin for CR with Shamer Nelson (195), Kevin Hudson (285) and Cameron Cataldi (132) also winning by fall.

The Golden Knights got a 30-second pin from Dylan King (120), a 35-second fall from Mason Ankrom (138) and a 42-second pin from Ethan Vickers (152). Gabe Cannon (170) also won by fall for Central.

Salesianum 52, Smyrna 18: The Sals opened the match by sandwiching a pair of pins around and a tech fall and never looked back in posting the victory.

Sallies (4-0), which has now beaten three Henlopen North teams this winter, collected six pins and two tech falls in the match.

The Eagles (3-2) won only four matches, with a pin, two decisions and a forfeit. Gabe Giampietro had a pin in 1:50 at 113 pounds.

Caesar Rodney 81, Dover 0: The Riders’ Kevin Hudson edged the Senators’ Qualeak Bumbrey, 3-2, in a battle of two of the state’s top 285-pounders.

Josh Dyer (220) also won by pin for CR.

Cape Henlopen 60: Sussex Tech 12: A 50-second pin from Jackson Handlin (220) capped off the Vikings’ Henlopen North victory.

Cape finished with six pins in the match, also getting falls from Joshua Wright (120), Bryan Garcia (132), Michael Frederick (138), Carson Kammerer (160), Alex Taylor (195),

The Ravens began and ended the match with pins, getting falls from Isaac Soto-Perez (106) and Seth Layfield (285).

Indian River 42, Newark Charter 24: The Indians raised their record to 5-2 with the non-conference victory.

Polytech 45, Delmar 16: The Panthers evened their overall record at 3-3 with the win.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 74, Indian River 59: Senior Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach poured in 42 points to pace the Spartans (2-1) to the Henlopen South win on Saturday.

Kimbrough-Roach sank 18 of Lake’s 29 field goals and went 6-for-6 from the foul line. Freshman Jackson Starkey added 16 points, hitting four of the Spartans’ seven three-pointers.

The Indians sank 10 three-pointers, getting three apiece from Gage Spinks (17), Willem Lambertson (15) and Brendon Bradford (12).

Delmarva Christian 49, St. Mark’s 37: The Royals used a 17-5 third-quarter to run to overcome a six-point halftime deficit.

Jayson Handy tallied 20 points for Delmarva Christian (2-2), which avenged a two-point loss to St. Mark’s on Thursday.

Wilmington Christian 72, First State Military 18: Carl Tweed tallied seven points for the Bulldogs in the Diamond State Conference loss.

Smyrna 57, Sussex Central 36: Robert Wiley scored 17 points and Olumuyiwa Salako added 12 as the Eagles (6-0) stayed unbeaten with the Henlopen North win on Friday night.

Smyrna led 41-26 going into the fourth quarter before snapping a four-game winning streak for the Golden Knights.

William Boyle led Central (4-2) with 14 points.

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 39, St. Mark’s 35: The Royals built a 25-12 halftime advantage before holding off the Spartans.

The win was the fourth in a row for Delmarva Christian (6-1).

Wilmington Christian 54, First State Military 26: Carrina Keys scored a team-high 12 points for the Bulldogs in the Diamond State Conference setback.