Local high school roundup: Smyrna pins Central to take North title

In the 160-pound bout Joseph Natarcola of the Eagles won by fall in the 1st period against Sussex Central’s Cody Layfield. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

Smyrna High held on for a 37-34 win over Sussex Central to capture the Henlopen North wrestling title on Friday night.

The Eagles and Caesar Rodney both finish 6-1 in the North. But Smyrna wins the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of its 46-32 win over the Riders on Jan. 27.

The Eagles have won the North title nine years in a row.

A pin from Jamar Wells (132 pounds) in 1:43 gave Smyrna a 37-19 lead with three individual matches remaining. The Knights got pins from Mason Ankrom (138) and then Cole Jester (152) to end the match but won only a 3-2 decision at 145 to seal the Eagles’ victory.

Sussex Central’s Josh Negron scores on back points against Gavin Porter of Smyrna in the 182-pound bout. Negron won the match by fall in the 2nd period.

Smyrna also got pins from Joseph Natarcola (160), Tyler Downward (195), Kael Howell (220) and Gabe Giampietro (113).

Central answered with pins from Gabe Cannon (170) and Josh Negron (182) to hold a 12-6 lead early in the match.

Milford 63, Sussex Tech 17: The Buccaneers (11-2) ran off three straight pins between 120 and 132 pounds as they finished their schedule with their ninth straight victory.

Corey Messick (120) won by fall in just 1:04 before Trenton Grant (132) added a pin in only 1:02. Rafael Mejia (195) later won by fall in just 53 seconds.

Milford’s other pins came from Jack Thode (126), Ryan Mejia (145), Tim O`Hara (160) and Jordan Curry (220).

Seth Layfield (285) posted a 49-second pin for the fastest fall of the match with teammate David DiCampli (182) adding a pin in 1:06.

Cape Henlopen 61, Delaware Military 8: A 33-second pin from Bryan Garcia (132) gave the Vikings the lead for good as they finished the regular season at 8-3.

Cape Henlopen also got pins from Luke Bender (145), Charles Fritchman (152), Michael Elphick (170), Jackson Handlin (195) and Arthur Bennett (106).

Boys’ basketball

Dover 76, Milford 31: The Senators (7-2) tallied the first 15 points of the game before winning their third in a row.

Dover, which led 45-12 at halftime, got 15 points from Dorell Little, 13 from Jaheim Jarrell and 10 from Amir Hite, Seven Senators scored at least six points.

Caesar Rodney 82, Cape Henlopen 62: The Riders out-scored the Vikings by a combined 47-19 in the first and third quarters before snapping a two-game losing streak.

Brycen Williams (21), Malachi Brinkley (16), Ryan Carey (12) and Jaelin Joyner (12) led CR, which posted its first win since Jan. 29. Williams and Brinkley sank four three-pointers apiece.

Ja’Vaughn Burton (20), Nathan Sivels (17) and Kay’von Jackson (10) paced Cape.

Smyrna 65, Polytech 32: The Eagles (10-0) built a 27-6 halftime advantage before posting the Henlopen North victory.

Woodbridge 69, Sussex Academy 43: Emanuel McCrea-Mosley scored 23 points, with four three-pointers, as the Blue Raiders topped the Seahawks for the second day in a row.

Bruce Mosley added 21 points for Woodbridge, which led 18-7 after the first quarter.

Anthony Oscar (16) and Allen Hopler (13) both scored in double figures for Sussex Academy.

Girls’ basketball

Polytech 50, Smyrna 37: The Panthers out-scored the Eagles by a combined 39-14, in the first and third quarters to pick up the Henlopen North win.

Jazmin Kellam netted 15 points for Polytech (4-6), which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jayde Rivera netted 13 points for the Eagles, which finished the contest on a 21-7 run.

Sussex Central 39, Sussex Tech 27: The Golden Knights shook off a seven-point halftime deficit to earn the Henlopen North win.

Ja’Marah Hopkins finished with 19 points for Sussex Central.

Kayla Evans scored 11 points for the Ravens.

Cape Henlopen 60, Caesar Rodney 34: The Vikings opened up as much as a 30-point, third-quarter lead before improving to 10-0.

Morgan Mahoney (9 rebounds, 2 blocks) netted 13 of her 19 points in the first half with Mehkia Applewhite (16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) and Julia Saleur (15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) also paced Cape.

Teri Bell scored 10 points for the Riders (8-2).