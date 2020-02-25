Local roundup: 9 Henlopen wrestlers top-seeded in individual state tourney

The Henlopen Conference has nine of the 14 No. 1 seeds in the brackets for the DIAA individual wrestling state tournament that were determined on Monday.

The tourney will be held on Friday and Saturday at Cape Henlopen High.

Division I state champion Smyrna had five of the top seeds, Division II state champion Caravel had four with Milford adding three.

The top seeds from the Henlopen Conference include Smyrna’s Gabe Giampietro (106 pounds), Amir Pierce (132), Joseph Natarcola (145), J.T. Davis (182) and Hugo Harp (220); Milford’s Jack Thode (120), Trenton Grant (126) and Anthony Diaz (285); and Caesar Rodney’s Jackson Dean (152).

The No. 1 seeds from Caravel are Luke Poore (113), Alex Poore (138), Nicholas Hall (160) and Anthony Bernieri (170). A.I. DuPont’s Azeem Bell (195) rounds out the group.

Basketball

Henlopen title games at Dover: Dover High will host both the girls’ and boys’ basketball Henlopen Conference championship games on Friday.

In the girls’ game, North champion Cape Henlopen faces South winner Woodbridge at 6 p.m. The boys’ title game, between North champion Dover and South winner Laurel, is slated to follow at about 7:30 p.m.

Cape Henlopen’s girls and Dover’s boys are the defending conference champions.

College basketball

MEN, Morgan State 90, Delaware State 80: The Bears took a 46-36 halftime lead before holding off the Hornets in the second half of their MEAC win on Monday.

After trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half, DelState did close to within five, the last time at 80-75 with 4:12 still remaining. But the Hornets (2-10 MEAC, 3-23 overall) never got any closer.

Pinky Wiley netted 26 points for DSU after going 5-of-11 from three-point range. Omari Peek Green (17), John Crosy (13) and Myles Carter (11) also finished in double figures.

Stanley Davis tallied a game-high 27 points for Morgan State (9-5 MEAC, 15-14 overall).

WOMEN, Morgan State 61, Delaware State 41: The Bears out-scored the Hornets, 34-18, in the second half to put away the MEAC victory on Monday.

DelState (8-5 MEAC, 12-14 overall) shot just 28 percent for the game (14-of-50). Tierra Floyd, with 10 points, was the only DSU player to score in double figures.

DeMaurea Moore added nine points and 13 rebounds.

Wesley’s Braxton honored: Wesley College’s Terrence Braxton (Caesar Rodney) earned Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Week after he helped the Wolverines to a 1-1 week.

The senior totaled 20 rebounds, six steals and four blocks to go with 26 points and seven assists. He opened the week with a double-double performance against Cabrini, dropping in 14 points to go with 14 rebounds, 10 of which were on the defensive end.

College softball

Pair of Wolverines win awards: Wesley College first baseman Brandi Dalious (Polytech) and pitcher Dori Loukopoulos earned their first Atlantic East Player of the Week honors.

Dalious went 6-for-16 with five runs, nine RBI, two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks in six games. She only struck out once and tallied 32 putouts at first base.

Loukopoulos made four pitching appearances with three starts, going 2-1 over 12.1 innings. She has 11 strikeouts and holds a 1.14 earned-run average.

Through those four appearances, the junior gave up just two earned runs across 52 batters faced.

College golf

Nieves sets UD mark: Delaware sophomore Roberto Nieves captured the individual title and set a 54-hole program record while the Blue Hens also set a single-round team mark as the Loyola Intercollegiate concluded on Monday.

Nieves fired his second five under par 67 of the tournament on the par 72, 7,015-yard course at Palm Valley Golf Club in Arizona. He finished with an 11 under par 67-71-67-205.

He sat in a three-way tie at 10 under par with two holes remaining before making a birdie on 11 and shooting par on 12 to claim medalist honors.

Delaware also set a team single-round record by carding a 21 under par 267 on Monday, easily surpassing the previous mark of 274.