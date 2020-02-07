Local roundup: Afriyie’s 31 lifts Polytech over Delcastle

Yaa Yaa Afriyie scores on a layup against Delcastle. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

Yaa Yaa Afriyie’s 31 points led the Polytech girls’ basketball team to a 56-41 victory over Delcastle in nonconference action on Thursday afternoon.

Heaven Hendricks scored nine for the Panthers while Maria Granitto and Jazmin Kellam had six points apiece. Polytech improved to 10-7 overall.

Dover 37, St. Georges 34: The Senators trailed by two after the third quarter but rallied for the nonconference win.

Tamyah Jones paced Dover with 11 points. Z’Naiya followed with nine and Ally Manifold made a pair of three-pointers to finish with eight points.

The Senators upped their record to 12-5 on the season.

Cape Henlopen 79, Smyrna 19: Dania Cannon’s big night was highlighted by 32 points in the Vikings’ Henlopen North victory.

Cannon also recorded eight assists, five rebound and four steals. Abbey Hearn netted 23 points and seven rebounds for Cape Henlopen (15-3).

Mehkia Applewhite earned a double-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

Laurel 47, Milford 42: Na’Kayla Smith scored 20 points to pace the Bulldogs Thursday.

Sincerity McClain also finished in double figures for Laurel with 10 points.

Caesar Rodney 69, Concord 49: The Riders picked up the nonconference win on the road Thursday.

Boys’ basketball

Caesar Rodney 53, Newark 44: The Riders overcame a two-point first quarter for a come-from-behind victory in nonconference action.

Kamal Marvel’s 22 points led Caesar Rodney. Syed Myles added 12 for the Riders (12-5).

Smyrna 80, Cape Henlopen 32: Nahshon Sylvester scored 18, Brandon Smith followed with 17 and the Eagles picked up another Henlopen North win.

Elijah Credle netted 12 points of his own for Smyrna (13-4).

Caravel 64, Polytech 54: James Marvel made five three-pointers to score 19 points but the Panthers suffered a nonconference defeat on the road.

Xavier Brewington chipped in 10 points for Polytech.

Appoquinimink 67, Lake Forest 51: Tyrone Tolson scored 17 points, Jaysem Vazquez had 14 as the Spartans fell in a nonconference contest.

Indian River 67, Sussex Academy 28: The Indians earned a Henlopen South victory on Thursday.

Track and field

Cape boys, Smyrna girls win Henlopen titles: The Cape Henlopen boys’ team recorded 116 points and the Smyrna girls tallied 201.5 to win their respective Henlopen Conference indoor track and field championships on Thursday afternoon.

The Smyrna girls won nine of 15 events. The Eagles were led by Lauren Summers and Sarah Larose who each claimed gold medals in multiple events.

Summers was victorious in the 55-meter dash and the 200. Larose was first in both the 1600 and the 3200.

Kelly Barr won the 800, Sierra Romaine the long jump and Jay’Lynn Pugh the shot put to round out the Eagles’ individual winners. Smyrna also took first in the 4×200 and 4×400 relays.

The only other athlete on the girls’ side to win multiple events was Casey Talamini-Kelemen who won both the pole vault and the triple jump.

Dover’s Jaylene Rodriguez was first in the girls’ 55-meter hurdles while Cape Henlopen won three events led by Tia Jarvis in the 400, Sawyer Walker in the high jump and its 4×800 relay team.

The Cape Henlopen boys won five events, paced by Ethan Edery who was the 1600 and 3200 champion.

The Vikings’ three other titles came in field events. Bryan Ciabattoni was first in the pole vault, Karnell Wise won the long jump and Josiah Miller was victorious in the shot put.

Travon McVicker of Sussex Central was a multi-event champion for the boys. He won the 55-meter hurdles plus the high jump. The Golden Knights also took first in the 4×200 relay.

Another athlete who took home two titles for the boys was Nigel Reeves of Smyrna. He earned titles in the 55-meter dash and the 200 while Smyrna teammate Demitri Carter won the 400.

Dover won three events led by Nathanael Guy in the 800 and the Senator relay teams were victorious in the 4×400 and 4×800.

Ja’Kai Jones of Sussex Tech rounded out the individual champions with a win in the triple jump.