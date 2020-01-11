Local roundup: Afriyie’s historic night leads Polytech

YaaYaa Afriyie achieved multiple milestones at Polytech on Friday.

Afriyie netted a career-high 33 points to lift the Panthers over Sussex Tech 67-61 in overtime in a Henlopen Conference Northern Division contest. It was the third-straight win for the Panthers who improved to 5-5 overall.

Afriyie also scored her 1,000th career point in the first half. She is the third Polytech girls’ player to reach that mark.

Jazmin Kellam added 18 points for Polytech. The Panthers out-scored Sussex Tech 8-2 in the overtime period.

Tiara Wilson’s 24 points led Sussex Tech.

Caesar Rodney 55, Milford 23: Five players scored 10 points or more as the balanced Riders picked up a Henlopen North win.

Alexia Jordan topped the Riders with 13 points and Lillian Ayers chipped in 11. Haley Hansen, Stacey Deputy and Teri Bell each scored 10 points.

Adrianna Blake of Milford led all scorers with 16 points.

Seaford 59, First State Military 27: The Blue Jays opened up a 24-3 lead after the first quarter and hung on for the nonconference victory.

Salisbury Christian, Md. 63, St. Thomas More 17: The Ravens fell against their Maryland opponents Friday.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 51, Delmar 47: Jaysem Vazquez scored 20 points and Tyrone Tolson followed with 18 as the Spartans earned the Henlopen South win.

Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale paced Delmar with 16 points and Trevor Gibson added 12.

Caesar Rodney 89, Milford 50: Brycen Williams was one of six Riders in double figures, leading the way with 17 points in the Henlopen North victory.

Syed Myles followed with 13 points and Kamal Marvel had 10. Monroe Hite, Elijah Booker and Juan Jordan scored 10 points apiece.

Milford’s Jarvis Jarvis was the game’s top scorer with 20 points.

Smyrna 77, Sussex Central 42: Brandon Smith and Majesti Carter each contributed 13 points while Elijah Credle followed with 11 for the Eagles in Henlopen North action.

Isaac Pettit’s 17 points led the Golden Knights.

Sussex Tech 42, Polytech 39: Skylar Johnson netted nine points while K.J. Custis had eight and the Ravens held on for the Henlopen North win.

Christian Cote scored a game-high 13 points for Polytech.

Seaford 67, First State Military 37: The Blue Jays earned the road victory and improved to 9-1 overall.

Salisbury Christian, Md. 60, St. Thomas More 31: The Ravens dropped the out of state matchup on Friday night.

Women’s basketball

Delaware 80, Hofstra 59: The Blue Hens picked up the CAA victory behind Jasmine Dickey’s double-double.

Dickey led Delaware with 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Kayla Shaw, Nicole Enabosi and Lizzie O’Leary each scored 12 points as the Blue Hens won their first CAA game of the year (1-2 CAA, 5-9 overall).

