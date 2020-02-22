Local roundup: All No. 1 seeds advance at Henlopen wrestling tourney

All of the No. 1 seeds advanced to the semifinals of their respective weight classes after the first day of the Henlopen Conference wrestling championships on Friday night, hosted at Milford High.

The semifinals will take place today at 11 a.m. The finals are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Smyrna leads the way with 10 semifinalists. The Eagles are also in first in the team standings with 91 points so far.

Gabe Giampietro (106 pounds), Amir Pierce (132), Joey Natarcola (145), J.T. Davis (182) and Hugo Harp (220) are all seeded first in their weight class for Smyrna and each earned a semifinal berth.

Milford is second to Smyrna in terms of semifinals with eight. The Buccaneers have Corey Messick (113), Jack Thode (120), Trenton Grant (126). Tim O’Hara (138) and Anthony Diaz (285) as their No. 1 seeds who wrestled their way into the semifinals on Friday.

Sussex Central and Cape Henlopen each have seven wrestlers left in the field. Polytech and Caesar Rodney follow with five each.

The other top seeds in the semifinals are Jackson Dean of Caesar Rodney at 152 pounds, Kenel Decembre of Polytech at 160, Andre Currie of Cape Henlopen at 170 and Sam Arkuwoille Jr. of Dover at 195.

Girls’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 67, Worcester Prep, Md. 46: Sierra Troyer’s 21 points led the Royals as they earned the ESIAC tournament title and the conference championship.

Grace Fetterman and Kandice Schlabach each netted 16 points for Delmarva Christian. The Royals have gone 21-1 so far this season.

Women’s basketball

Delaware 73, Elon 60: The Blue Hens shot a season-best .558 (24-for-43) from the field and Nicole Enabosi broke the Delaware career double-double record in a CAA victory.

Enabosi collected her seventh 20-plus point game of the season with 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds for her 48th career double-double. Colleen McNamara (1991-96) previously held UD’s all-time mark with 47 while Elena Delle Donne (2009-13) was second with 46.

Jasmine Dickey added 17 points and five rebounds while Abby Gonzales posted 15 points and four assists and Paris McBride contributed a season-best nine points.

College baseball

Gardner-Webb 8, Delaware 4: Despite senior Jack Goan’s two home runs, the Blue Hens dropped the nonconference contest.

The Blue Hens found themselves down 7-0 entering the sixth inning before Goan’s solo home run put the visitors on the board. He made things interesting in the eighth after senior Kyle Baker’s single and sophomore Joseph Carpenter was hit by a pitch, Goan launched his second of the night for his first career multi-homer game.

Goan was 2-for-4 with four RBIs while senior Vinny Vaccone collected a pair of hits himself out of the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 as well.

Delaware’s starter was junior Chris Ludman who had a season-high seven strikeouts in just 4.2 innings of work. However, he surrendered seven runs on five hits.

College softball

Hens earn two wins in California: The Delaware softball team continued its early season roll on Friday by defeating Sacramento State, 2-1, and Quinnipiac, 9-3, on the first day of the Loyola Marymount Tournament.

The Blue Hens have now won 10 consecutive games, the third longest streak in program history. The 2000 squad won 13 games in a row, while the inaugural 1976 team won 12 straight.

Brooke Glanden (Lake Forest High) went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI in the win over Sacramento State.

Winthrop 17, Delaware State 0: The Hornets were shut out in a nonconference defeat to fall to 0-7 oerall.

The Hornets had three hits in the contest, two by Hannah Crumblish. Crumblish is the Hornets’ leading hitter with a .438 batting average (7-for-16) through seven games.

Jasmine Melgoza had DSU’s other hit on an infield single to lead off the bottom of the first inning.

College swimming

Selling sets UD record at CAA championship: Each with bronze medals from the night before, freshman Mira Selling and junior Audrey Duvall added to their trophy cases Friday night at the CAA championship meet with second place finished in the women’s 200 yard freestyle and 400 yard IM, respectively.

The duo grabbed the first silver medals for the Blue Hen women since the 2016 edition of the championship.

Duvall swam to a 4:25.25 for the second-place finish while Selling timed in at 1:47.73. Selling set the school record for the women’s 200 yard free, set by Dominique Montoya in 2014.

Women’s golf

UD in 11th place at invitational: The Hens fired a 320 score during Friday’s opening round of the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invitational to end the day in 11th place.

Mercer and Auburn are tied for the team lead in the 14-squad field with 293 scores, while East Carolina and UNCW are tied for third place at 303.

Blue Hen junior Thitaree Sakulbunpanich carded a four over par 76 on the par 72, 6,134-yard Landing Course at The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee, finishing the round in a tie for 22nd place.