Local roundup: Big second quarter lifts CR girls over Golden Knights

Caesar Rodney’s Alexia Jordan.

Caesar Rodney High out-scored Sussex Central by 17 points in the second quarter before registering a 52-33 victory over the Golden Knights in Henlopen North girls’ basketball on Tuesday night.

The Riders were leading only 14-13 before going on a 20-3 run in the second quarter.

Lillian Ayers netted 14 points with Stacey Deputy adding 13 for CR, which had lost its last three meetings with the Golden Knights.

Lake Forest 63, Laurel 43: The Spartans led just 7-5 before out-scoring the Bulldogs, 21-6, in the second quarter of the South victory.

Cape Henlopen 69, Polytech 34: The Vikings led 47-14 by halftime before staying undefeated in the North.

Sussex Tech 45, Smyrna 41: The Ravens opened up a 17-9 first-quarter lead before holding off the Eagles.

Shaniya Godwin scored a game-high 15 points for Sussex Tech.

Deleon Foster led Smyrna with 13 points.

Gunston, Md. 39, St. Thomas More 18: The Ravens led 9-5 after the first quarter before Gunston pulled away.

Boys’ basketball

Laurel 84, Lake Forest 54: The Bulldogs used a 27-8 second-quarter run to break open the Henlopen South showdown.

Laurel (13-2) has now won 11 games in a row while the Spartans had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Smyrna 59, Sussex Tech 52: The Eagles built a 31-21 halftime advantage before picking up the Henlopen North victory.

Izaiah Credle tallied 18 points for Smyrna with Nahshon Sylvester adding 15, including three three-pointers. The Eagles went 14-of-24 from the foul line.

The Ravens got a game-high 19 points from Skyler Johnson, 12 from Cameron Daniels and 11 from Chancler Johnson.

Dover 85, Milford 32: The Senators went up 45-9 by halftime before staying unbeaten in the Henlopen North.

Elijah Allen finished with 28 points while Jaheim Jarrell had 11 and Elijah Sessoms added 10 for Dover (14-1), which won its eighth game in a row. Eden Davis contributed seven points, four assists and six rebounds with Jyheim Spencer adding nine points, three blocks and four steals.

Caesar Rodney 67, Sussex Central 51: The Riders out-scored the Golden Knights, 36-25, in the second half to close out the North victory.

Jaelin Joyner tallied a game-high 20 points with Syed Myles adding 17 and Kamal Marvel scoring 10.

William Boyle (15), Isaac Pettit (12) and Dontae Spencer (12) led Central.

Cape Henlopen 58, Polytech 52: The Vikings finished the game on a 16-7 run to rally for the North win.

Kristoffer Rushin finished with a team-high 23 points for Cape. Collin Mallet, had 14 points, including four three-pointers, and Drew Zimmerman netted 10.

Freshman Xavier Brewington had a game-high 25 points, with five three-pointers, for the Panthers while Chris Cote added 14.

Seaford 55, Delmar 54: Freshman Brent Ricketts tallied 23 points as the Blue Jays edged the Wildcats in a South matchup.

Amir Mollock (11) and Tyrese Fortune (10) also scored in double figures for Seaford, which led 15-7 after the first quarter.

Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale (15) and Isaiah Kane (12) paced the Wildcats.

Woodbridge 83, ECHS@DSU 51: Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach tallied 30 points to lead the Blue Raiders to the South win.

Ricky Kane added 21 points for Woodbridge, which held a 25-8 first-quarter advantage.

Indian River 61, Sussex Academy 37: Gage Spinks tallied 29 points, sinking four of IR’s eight three-pointers, to lead the Indians.

IR out-scored the Seahawks 43-18, in the second half to overcome a one-point halftime deficit.

Riley Custodio had 10 points for Sussex Academy.

Gunston, Md. 51, St. Thomas More 32: The Ravens started the contest on an 8-5 run but couldn’t hang onto the lead.

Baseball

Dover holding clinic: Dover High baseball program is holding a clinic on Feb. 19 for Capital School District students in fourth though sixth grade.

There is no cost for the session, which will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dover High field and indoor facility. To register for one of the 40 spots, contact david.gordon@capital.k12.de.us.